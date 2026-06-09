Thunder Bay Reminds Short‑Term Rental Operators of Five Percent Accommodation Tax

Thunder Bay issues a reminder that all short‑term rental operators must collect and remit the five percent municipal accommodation tax for stays under 30 days. With about 60 percent compliance, the city stresses the importance of the tax for funding tourism and events.

The City of Thunder Bay is reminding operators of short-term rental properties, such as those listed on Airbnb , about the requirement to collect and remit the Municipal Accommodation Tax ( MAT ).

This five percent tax applies to all accommodations for stays shorter than 30 days, including hotels, motels, and short-term rentals. According to Adam Carruthers, the city's manager of licensing and enforcement, while most hotels and motels are compliant, a significant number of short‑term rental operators have not been collecting the tax. The city estimates that only about 60 percent of short‑term rental operators are currently meeting their obligations.

Compliance is essential because the MAT has become the city's primary fiscal tool for tourism development and event hosting. In 2025, the tax generated approximately five million dollars for the community, funding initiatives like the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Non‑compliant properties risk court proceedings and fines. The city encourages anyone considering a short‑term rental business to contact municipal authorities first to understand the requirements.

Tourists and event delegates often use short‑term rentals, meaning lost tax revenue directly impacts the city's ability to support more tourism and events. A level playing field for all accommodation providers is a key goal of the bylaw





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Municipal Accommodation Tax Short-Term Rentals Airbnb Thunder Bay Tourism Funding Tax Compliance MAT Licensing Tourism Development Event Hosting

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