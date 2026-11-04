Thunder Bay Public Library Strike Continues Amid Benefit Dispute With CUPE

The Thunder Bay Public Library strike with CUPE continues as three branches remain closed. Disputes over retiree benefits and part-time worker access persist despite management claims.

The ongoing labor dispute between the Thunder Bay Public Library and the Canadian Union of Public Employees has extended beyond three weeks, with tensions significantly escalating over the handling of employee benefits. CUPE Local 3120 asserts that the library board terminated retiree benefits on October 14, a move the union claims occurred while workers were still engaged in collective bargaining.

Contradictory Claims On Benefit Termination

Thunder Bay Public Library CEO Richard Togman explicitly denies the union's assertion, labeling the claim factually inaccurate in written correspondence. He stated that the library formally notified the benefits provider of the strike status on October 15, with confirmation of processing received on October 16. This timeline contradicts the union's allegation that benefits were cut before bargaining concluded.

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Togman further clarified that the library identified an administrative error regarding current retirees' access to pre-existing benefits. He confirmed that the insurance provider has since resolved this issue, allowing early retirees to maintain normal access and submit claims through standard procedures to ensure all legal obligations are met.

Union Frustration Over Bargaining Process

Margaret Demillo, president of CUPE Local 3120, expressed deep frustration regarding the final day of negotiations, describing it as a complete waste of time. She noted that representatives spent ten hours at the bargaining table only to discover the benefit termination occurred on the preceding day, undermining the entire process.

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The union represents more than 60 workers at the library, alongside librarians represented by a separate local unit. Despite the restoration of benefits for retirees, Demillo highlighted that part-time library workers who are currently paying into their benefit plans have not had access to these services since the strike began.

Service Closures And Community Impact

The operational consequences of the strike are severe, with three of the library's four branches remaining closed to the public. The Mary JL Black branch continues to operate under limited hours from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, staffed exclusively by management personnel rather than library workers.

Demillo challenged the public to question why the library remains largely inaccessible despite being taxpayer-funded. She argued that the community should hold decision-makers accountable for the lack of service, emphasizing that the closure directly impacts residents who rely on these public resources for education and information.

Path Forward For Negotiations

Togman indicated that the library administration is actively working toward a reasonable compromise that addresses the needs of all parties involved. He reaffirmed the institution's commitment to valuing staff and ensuring fair compensation within the constraints of the available budget.

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CUPE maintains a strict position against concessions, advocating for a fair deal that preserves all previously fought-for benefits. Demillo cited strong community support for the picket line as a motivating factor, urging local pillars such as council and the board to facilitate a resolution without requiring workers to give up essential rights.