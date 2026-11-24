Thunder Bay Police Service seeks business feedback to restore Project Support downtown, aiming to balance social aid with enforcement after recent assaults.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively gathering input from local businesses and social service agencies regarding the restoration of a downtown safety initiative originally implemented during the spring and summer months. This strategic review follows a recent public safety alert issued last week by the Fort William Business Improvement Area, which highlighted escalating concerns following the assault of the owner of Sleeping Giant Antiques.

Downtown Safety Program History

The Thunder Bay Police Service launched the original program in response to growing community apprehensions regarding public drug use and disorderly conduct in the city center. The primary objective was to direct individuals exhibiting these behaviors toward available social services, utilizing law enforcement intervention solely as a last resort.

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Inspector Jason Rybak, who leads operational support within the force, explained that the program was designed to offer assistance first. However, as the summer progressed and help was refused by some individuals, the police transitioned to a more enforcement-heavy approach. Rybak noted that while the initiative received positive feedback from community members and business owners, enforcement numbers increased as the season continued.

Recent Assault and Security Measures

Public safety has become a critical issue in northwestern Ontario this fall, particularly after an attack on a store owner this week. The Fort William Business Improvement Area issued its alert after the owner of Sleeping Giant Antiques was assaulted, an incident that remains under active investigation by authorities.

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Associations representing businesses in Thunder Bay's south core area have warned their members to exercise extra caution following these violent events. Lucas Goerzen, co-owner of Ungalli Clothing Co., took to social media over the weekend to report that their landlord installed fencing around the building at 115 Cumberland St. N. due to persistent loitering and individuals defecating outside the premises.

Police Recruitment and Future Plans

Inspector Rybak expressed his hope that Project Support could become a permanent fixture for the new year, though he acknowledged significant challenges in recruiting and retaining police officers. He described the staffing shortage as a national issue rather than a localized problem unique to Thunder Bay.

Rybak stated that once the force can increase its overall staffing numbers, it will have the capacity to move more officers into special units like Project Support. While officers will be deployed throughout the city in various capacities this winter, the service intends to assess the situation during the colder months to determine how the initiative might be implemented differently in the coming spring.

Business Perspectives on Holistic Solutions

Inspector Rybak shared the results of Project Support with members of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce on Monday at the Prince Arthur Waterfront Hotel and Suites. Media members were invited to interview police prior to the event but were asked to leave afterward, allowing business owners to speak candidly about their safety concerns.

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Jamie Nichols, the newly elected at-large city councillor and owner of Rose N Crantz Roasting Company, attended the presentation. Nichols emphasized that the struggle lies in ensuring the response is not strictly police-led, advocating for a more holistic goal that helps everyone involved without letting frustration take over.

Lucas Goerzen, co-owner of the Lakehead Beer Company, highlighted the Shared Streets Initiative. Launched last summer by Elevate NWO, this program aims to improve collaboration between local businesses, service providers, and individuals living on the streets. Goerzen described his personal efforts to establish relationships with regular faces in the area, such as allowing individuals to use the bathroom or get water as long as they respect staff and customers.