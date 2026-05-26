Thunder Bay Police End Searches for Two Missing Men, Families Grieve

Thunder Bay Police confirm the conclusion of investigations into the disappearances of Kelsey Anderson and Richard Graham, leaving their families to mourn and highlighting ongoing concerns about missing Indigenous persons.

The Thunder Bay Police Service has confirmed that the search for two men who disappeared in the city earlier this year has ended, leaving their families to mourn their loss.

Kelsey Anderson, a 36‑year‑old member of the Webequie First Nation with ties to Kasabonika Lake and Nibinamik communities, was reported missing on May 9 after he was last seen around the Thunder Centre shopping complex. The police, aided by emergency service partners and volunteers from First Nations across northwestern Ontario and Manitoba, conducted an extensive search that included a significant presence near the Neebing‑McIntyre Floodway.

On Thursday, officers, fire trucks, and the TBPS missing‑persons coordinator secured the area, responding to a call for service at approximately 4:30 p.m. The effort was bolstered by Indigenous‑led Guardian Migizi Security, which provides assistance during emergencies. Despite the intensive operation, the police later announced that human remains discovered in the same vicinity were unrelated to Anderson's case.

By the end of the week, officials confirmed that Anderson had been located, although details of his condition were not released, prompting a heartfelt statement from community leader Semple expressing gratitude to all who aided the search. In a separate but similarly tragic case, Richard Graham, 42, vanished on July 30, 2024, also in Thunder Bay.

After a year‑and‑a‑half of community‑wide searching and online appeals, a tip from a local resident led authorities to a body believed to be Graham's near the same floodway area. Graham's father, Dwayne Poster, posted a somber message on their family's Facebook page, acknowledging the painful yet anticipated resolution and thanking everyone who contributed to the prolonged investigation.

The police clarified that the Thursday and Friday police activities in the Thunder Centre were unrelated incidents, though both involved the discovery of human remains. Both cases underscore the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Canada.

First Nations leaders, emergency responders, and volunteers have repeatedly shown their commitment to locating missing relatives, often traveling great distances to assist in searches. The TBPS has emphasized its collaboration with community partners and reiterated its appreciation for the public's cooperation. Resources remain available for those coping with the trauma of these losses, including a 24‑hour national support hotline (1‑844‑413‑6649).

As the community processes these outcomes, the hope is that continued awareness and coordinated action will prevent future tragedies and bring closure to families still searching for their loved ones





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