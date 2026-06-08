Thunder Bay Man Charged with Manslaughter in Death of Missing Indigenous Man Kelsey Anderson

A 33-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after the body of Kelsey Anderson, a 36-year-old Indigenous man from remote First Nations in northwestern Ontario, was found in Thunder Bay. The case has sparked discussions about missing persons protocols and police relations with First Nations communities.

A 33-year-old man from Thunder Bay , Ontario, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 36-year-old Kelsey Anderson , who was reported missing in the northwestern Ontario city last month.

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) stated that the charge resulted from an investigation by its major crime unit, during which a deceased person was located and subsequently identified as Anderson. Anderson was originally from Kasabonika Lake First Nation and belonged to Webequie First Nation, a remote Ojibway community approximately 550 kilometers north of Thunder Bay. He also had connections to Nibinamik First Nation.

According to family members, Anderson was in Thunder Bay to complete a training program and had turned 36 by the time he was reported missing. Following his disappearance, members from several surrounding First Nations in northwestern Ontario and Manitoba traveled to Thunder Bay to assist in the search. Community searchers received support from Guardian Migizi Security, an Indigenous-led organization that provides aid during emergencies. The case has heightened tensions between First Nations leaders and the Thunder Bay police.

Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) indicated plans to consult with NAN leadership about arranging a meeting with senior officials to develop a coordinated search system for Thunder Bay and the region. Detective Constable Jeff Saunders, the TBPS missing persons coordinator, noted that the service handles around 800 missing persons cases annually. He responded to concerns by stating that discussions with First Nations are beneficial and that improving missing persons protocols is a shared goal.

However, he emphasized that police must adhere to established policies and procedures, though they do share information with search groups. CBC News has sought a follow-up interview with Thunder Bay Police Chief Darcy Fleury regarding how the service intends to collaborate with First Nation leaders to address these concerns. Resources for those affected by the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women, men, and Two-Spirit people are available through a national 24/7 crisis hotline at 1-844-413-6649.

The story was reported by Sarah Law, a CBC News journalist based in Thunder Bay





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Thunder Bay Kelsey Anderson Manslaughter Charge Missing Indigenous Man First Nations Webequie Kasabonika Lake Nibinamik Thunder Bay Police Missing Persons Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler Jeff Saunders Guardian Migizi Security Northwestern Ontario

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