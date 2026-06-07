Thunder Bay Kicks Off 2026 Cruise Season with Victory II Arrival

Thunder Bay has welcomed its first cruise ship of 2026, the Victory II, docking at Pool 6. The vessel departed Friday night for Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and onward to Green Bay, Muskegon, and Chicago. Captain Vlad Ene praised the port as one of the best on the Great Lakes. The season includes multiple visits, such as a return of the Victory II and a stop by the Viking Polaris on June 19. Over 3,000 passengers and 400 crew are expected, contributing about $1.5 million to the local economy. The nature of expedition cruising, with loyal customers and frequently updated itineraries, ensures ongoing economic benefits and heightened visibility for Thunder Bay.

The 2026 cruise ship season has officially commenced in Thunder Bay with the arrival of the Victory II, marking the start of what is expected to be a economically beneficial period for the city.

The vessel docked at Pool 6 on Friday morning and was scheduled to depart that evening, continuing its journey to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, followed by Green Bay, Muskegon, and Chicago. Captain Vlad Ene expressed his positive impressions of Thunder Bay, describing it as a very nice port with one of the best piers on the Great Lakes.

The season will see multiple visits, including a return of the Victory II on June 19, docking at Keefer Terminal, and a stop by the Viking Polaris at Pool 6 on the same day. According to local officials, approximately 3,000 cruise passengers and 400 crew members are anticipated over the season, injecting around $1.5 million into the local economy.

The recurring nature of cruise tourism, with loyal clientele and regularly refreshed itineraries, ensures sustained interest and repeated visits, which consistently raise the city's profile and generate a positive economic impact regardless of the exact number of ship calls. This pattern of expedition and discovery cruising, where itineraries are frequently adjusted, plays a key role in maintaining customer engagement and supporting port cities like Thunder Bay





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Cruise Ship Thunder Bay Victory II Viking Polaris Great Lakes Tourism Economic Impact Itinerary Passengers Season

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