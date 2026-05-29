Thunder Bay Border Cats Kick Off 2026 Home Season with Opener Against Eau Claire Express

The Thunder Bay Border Cats begin their 2026 home schedule at Port Arthur Stadium with a weekend series versus the Eau Claire Express. The team, part of the Northwoods League, features a mix of returning players and Canadian talent after a road trip that revealed pitching challenges. festivities include a first pitch by Mayor Ken Boshcoff and postgame fireworks.

Baseball returns to Thunder Bay, Ontario, as the Thunder Bay Border Cats prepare to host their 2026 home opener at Port Arthur Stadium . The event marks the team's first game on home soil this season and is scheduled for Friday evening with a 7:05 p.m. start against the Eau Claire Express .

A second game against the same team is set for Saturday at 6:35 p.m. The franchise's vice president and general manager, Bryan Graham, expressed enthusiasm about the opening night, highlighting traditional festivities such as the ceremonial first pitch, which will be thrown by Mayor Ken Boshcoff ahead of his retirement from city office. Graham noted that the mayor is a strong supporter of the team.

Attendees can expect giveaways including magnetic schedules, and the night will conclude with a postgame fireworks display. Graham spoke about the team's early-season performance on the road, which included an 8-7 loss to Waterloo in the second game followed by defeats against the La Crosse Loggers with scores of 19-0 and 7-4. He explained that the Northwoods League, being a summer collegiate circuit, often sees teams dealing with limited rosters because many college baseball playoffs are still underway.

As a result, the Border Cats have been thin on pitching, a factor that contributed to the lopsided scores. For the 2026 season, the roster features 14 returning players and 18 Canadian athletes. The league's structure means teams are composed primarily of college players gaining experience during the summer months. The Border Cats are a staple of Thunder Bay's summer sports scene and play in the Northwoods League, which includes teams from the upper Midwest United States and Ontario.

Home games are held at Port Arthur Stadium, a venue that regularly draws families and baseball fans. The team's return each season is a significant community event, boosting local attendance and supporting regional tourism. This year's opener continues that tradition, aiming to build momentum after a challenging start on the road. The combination of competitive games, promotional activities, and community engagement underscores the Border Cats' role in promoting baseball in Northwestern Ontario and providing entertainment throughout the summer months





CBCTBay / 🏆 42. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thunder Bay Border Cats Northwoods League Port Arthur Stadium Home Opener Eau Claire Express Summer Collegiate Baseball Bryan Graham Ken Boshcoff Baseball Thunder Bay

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spurs vs. OKC score, live updates, where to watch: Victor Wembanyama & Co. look to force Game 7 coming off lackluster performanceThe Spurs will force Game 7 with a win against the Thunder on Thursday night.

Read more »

Senior Residents Threatened by Fire Code Violations and Unpaid Bills at Thunder Bay BuildingTenants in Vickers Manor, a privately owned seniors' building in Thunder Bay, Ontario, risk eviction and safety concerns as the landlord struggles with unpaid utility bills and 34 fire code violations identified in a February inspection. The property, up for sale, faces potential demolition or serious hazards while residents debate their future options.

Read more »

First Nation leaders, Thunder Bay police chief at odds over series of missing persons casesTensions are rising between First Nation leaders and police in Thunder Bay, Ont., following several recent high-profile missing persons cases in the city. Indigenous leaders say the role of searchers from their communities is being disregarded, while the local police chief has warned against the spread of 'inaccurate or incomplete information.

Read more »

Thunder Bay Chill teams prep for 2026 home openersThe Thunder Bay Chill are back for 2026, with the men's team, and newly-established women's team, taking the field at Chapples Park on Sunday for their Prairies Premier League home openers.

Read more »