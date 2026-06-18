Thunder Bay Art Gallery Pauses Construction for Three-Month Financial Review Amid Soaring Costs

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery has temporarily halted construction of its new waterfront building for three months to review finances, schedule, and delivery plans, as projected costs have doubled from $38 million to $75 million.

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery has announced a temporary halt to construction on its new waterfront facility, pausing work for three months to conduct a comprehensive review of the project's finances, schedule, and overall delivery plan.

Executive Director Matthew Hills stated that the board of directors approved this pause to ensure the project remains financially sustainable and positioned for successful completion. This decision, while not made lightly, underscores the gallery's commitment to responsible project management and the long-term viability of this significant community initiative. The review will examine the project's scope, budget, timeline, and delivery approach, while also assessing construction sequencing, procurement strategies, financing, and other measures aimed at improving efficiency and project delivery.

Despite the construction suspension, several aspects of the project will continue moving forward. Planning and project management work, financial modeling, fundraising efforts, and stakeholder engagement activities will remain active during the three-month review period. The gallery has notified its construction manager and affected subcontractors about the temporary suspension.

The halt comes amid rising costs; the original budget for construction was set at $38 million in early 2023, but a report to Thunder Bay City Council last August revealed the projected cost to complete the new gallery has now escalated to approximately $75 million. The gallery's funding situation is complex.

In 2017, Thunder Bay city council approved a financial contribution for the project, but with conditions that the funds be leveraged to secure additional support from provincial and federal governments. A resolution stipulated that no funding associated with the capital cost or development of public lands would be released until federal and provincial funding was confirmed. Those conditions have not yet been met. The current pause is intended to allow time to pursue other external funding sources.

"It's up the art gallery to move the project forward," a city official noted, indicating the city will continue to assist in mitigating future pressures. Hills reaffirmed the gallery's commitment to delivering a facility that will serve residents, visitors, artists, schools, community agencies, and future generations for decades. The gallery will continue collaborating with consultants, funding partners, and stakeholders throughout the review and will provide updates once the assessment is complete





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Thunder Bay Art Gallery Construction Pause Financial Review Waterfront Project Cost Overrun Funding Community Project Ontario

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