Guelph Police Charge 15 in Homecoming Assault Investigation, Seek 17 More Suspects

Guelph Police have charged 15 people in connection with a violent assault during University of Guelph Homecoming weekend, with investigators still seeking to identify 17 additional suspects.

Guelph Police have now charged 15 people in connection with an assault at a Stone Road West business during the University of Guelph Homecoming weekend.

Guelph Police Homecoming Assault Investigation

The latest arrests added three more suspects to the case. Police said they are still working to identify another 17 people. A dozen people faced charges earlier in the investigation. Emergency services were called to a commercial plaza at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 for reports of a physical altercation.

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Officers found two people had been injured. A window at the business was smashed when one of the victims fell against it, police said in a media release Tuesday. Following an investigation, police charged a 26-year-old York Region man along with two Hamilton men, aged 19 and 20. Each of the three faces two counts of assault causing bodily harm and one count of mischief under $5,000.

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These arrests are in addition to 12 others announced by Guelph Police on Nov. 4. In that earlier announcement, police said people between the ages of 17 and 21 had been arrested in connection with the Homecoming investigation. They were each charged with assault with a weapon, causing a disturbance and two counts of mischief. One man was also charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Unsanctioned Celebration Draws Thousands

Police estimate approximately 15,000 people took part in a Sept. 26 gathering on Chancellors Way, which they said quickly spiralled out of control. Other reports described roughly 13,000 revellers at the unsanctioned celebration. Officers responded to approximately 550 incidents across the city that day, including about 250 calls directly related to Homecoming. Videos shared on social media showed people throwing objects into crowds, individuals climbing the side of a building and officers in tactical gear attempting to control the situation.

Police said information from the public played a crucial role in the arrests. A crowd does not provide anonymity and it does not protect anyone from the consequences of their actions, Guelph Police Chief Gord Cobey said. If you endanger people, property or first responders, we will hold you accountable. This is not behaviour our community will look past, and the public help has shown that.

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Public Assistance Leads to Arrests

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to identify others who may have been involved in dangerous behaviour during the gathering. According to the Guelph Police Service, 17 people have been identified so far, but investigators are still seeking the identities of another 17. A list of people police are looking to identify is available on the Guelph Police Service website.

The Guelph Police Service thanks the public for their continued assistance, which has been instrumental in identifying people of interest in the Homecoming investigation, police said.