Burlington house fire kills man, 12-year-old and one-year-old; two family members critical

An adult male, a 12-year-old and a one-year-old died after a Nov. 14 house fire on Maple Crossing Boulevard in Burlington, while an adult female and another child remain in critical condition.

An adult male, a 12-year-old child and a one-year-old child have died following a house fire in Burlington, Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg confirmed on Monday.

Two other members of the family, an adult female and another child, remain in hospital with critical injuries, officials said. The fire broke out just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at a home on Maple Crossing Boulevard. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, Pegg said. He added that a lot of forensic testing will go into determining exactly what happened on scene.

Also read Five In Critical Condition After Burlington House Fire on Maple Crossing Boulevard

Firefighters rescue family from burning home

Firefighters were greeted by visible flames and smoke when they arrived at the home, officials said. Burlington Fire Chief Drew Boys said firefighters rescued all five family members from the burning building. Crews then attempted life-saving measures at the scene, including CPR, Boys said. Pegg said he is proud of the actions of first responders, which he described as nothing short of incredible and heroic.

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They rushed into what can only be described as an inferno trying to rescue those family members and literally risked their own lives doing so, he said. At this point it is not known whether the home had working smoke detectors. Pegg said the incident underlines the importance of checking smoke detectors and having a home escape plan in the event of a fire.

For some reason us in the public we see these tragic events and we think it is a tragic event, but it won't happen to me. I am here to tell you it can literally happen to any of us, including myself, he said. My family, my kids know exactly what to do in the event of our alarm going off and I beg, I ask that everybody practice that with their family, Pegg said.

Officials stress importance of smoke detector checks

Police are investigating the residential fire, and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office is also involved in the case. The three deaths mark a devastating outcome from a weekend blaze that drew a major emergency response to the Burlington neighbourhood. Officials have not released the names of the victims or further details about the surviving family members. The investigation continues as forensic teams work to establish what sparked the fire.