Three Individuals Indicted For AI Executive Impersonation Fraud Scheme

Jacob Soall, Sharon Hazan, and Guy Sheetrit face federal charges for stealing $129 million by using AI to mimic CEOs and lawyers targeting global companies.

U.S. federal prosecutors have indicted three individuals for a sophisticated international fraud scheme that utilized artificial intelligence to impersonate corporate executives and attorneys. The defendants are accused of stealing approximately $129 million from thousands of companies across the globe over a period of more than a year and a half. The indictment was filed in a U.S. District Court in New York on Thursday, detailing charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The Alleged AI Scam Mechanism

The core of the operation involved targeting the accounting departments of large corporations and institutional entities. The trio would send emails appearing to come from a Chief Executive Officer, requesting urgent assistance with a confidential financial transaction. To add credibility to these requests, the defendants would coordinate phone or video calls where they used AI technology to mimic the voice, and occasionally the image, of the targeted executive.

Also read Coinbase gets New Jersey staking relief after three years — Details

During these interactions, the defendants instructed victims to contact a specific attorney at a major law firm, who was also part of the impersonation group. The impersonated attorney would then instruct employees to wire large sums of money to bank accounts located around the world. This multi-layered approach of using deepfake technology and fabricated legal authority was designed to bypass standard corporate verification procedures.

Defendants And Their Criminal History

The three accused individuals are Jacob Soall, 41, Sharon Hazan, 54, and Guy Sheetrit, 42. They hail from Spain, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates. Court documents reveal that the group used various nicknames, including Rocky Balboa, Superman Cash, and Fat Boy. Jacob Soall primarily focused on impersonating attorneys from the UK, utilizing a handwritten script titled Lawyer Call to make himself appear authentic during phone calls.

Advertisement

The indictment also highlights a prior criminal record for one of the defendants. Sharon Hazan was previously convicted in a New York court in 2008 for conspiracy to commit bank fraud. This prior history suggests a pattern of financial criminal activity, though the current charges focus on the recent AI-driven scheme. The defendants were arrested between June and September, according to the court documents.

Global Victims And Financial Impact

The scope of the fraud was extensive, affecting a diverse range of industries and locations. Victims included hospital systems in Missouri and California, a bank in Rhode Island, and a financial technology company in the United Kingdom. The list of targets also extended to a mutual fund company in Massachusetts and a pet food company in Florida, demonstrating the breadth of the operation.

Once the funds were wired, the group converted the money into cryptocurrency to conceal the source of the illicit gains. These digital assets were then distributed among the trio and other individuals involved in the network. The total amount stolen is estimated at $129 million, a figure that represents a significant financial loss to the affected institutions and underscores the severity of the alleged crimes.

Federal Response And Potential Sentencing

Federal authorities have emphasized the evolving nature of cybercrime in this case. FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr. stated that the case illustrates how advanced technology is being weaponized to commit large-scale fraud. He noted that the FBI remains committed to rapidly adapting its capabilities to identify and disrupt those seeking to harm businesses operating in the community.

Advertisement

If convicted, each of the defendants faces serious penalties for their alleged actions. The maximum sentence for the wire fraud charges is 20 years. However, the charge of aggravated identity theft carries a maximum sentence of two years. The defendants are also charged with money laundering, adding further legal weight to the case as it moves through the judicial system.