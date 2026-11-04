Three Edmonton Suspects Charged in $130,000 Investment Account Fraud

Three Edmonton residents face fraud and laundering charges after allegedly taking over a financial investor account and moving $130,000 from client investments. Police are seeking the third suspect.

Three people from Edmonton are accused of defrauding multiple victims of $130,000 by taking over a financial investor account, according to the RCMP. Police say the alleged fraudsters removed money from several clients' legitimate investments and then transferred those funds to themselves. All three accused are in their early 20s and face multiple charges related to fraud and laundering.

The RCMP did not say how many people were victimized, and did not name the company that held the investment account. Two of the accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in court. The third suspect, King-Wa-Mfumu Tshiama, has not yet been located by police.

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How the Alleged Investment Account Fraud Unfolded

The alleged scheme centred on gaining control of a financial investor account and using that access to take money from clients' legitimate investments. According to the RCMP, the suspects then moved the money into their own hands, which is the core of the $130,000 fraud charge.

Investigators also found that the alleged fraudsters attempted to access 18 other client accounts. The company involved was able to step in and prevent unauthorized access before any additional funds were removed, according to the RCMP's account of the case.

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Police described the year-long investigation as complex. Investigators analyzed several hundred documents and executed seven judicial authorizations over the course of the probe, which led to the charges now facing the three accused.

Police Appeal and Positions of the Parties

The RCMP is asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of King-Wa-Mfumu Tshiama to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741. Police have not been able to locate Tshiama, who faces the same multiple fraud and laundering charges as the two co-accused.

The two accused who have been released are scheduled to appear in court. Because the charges are allegations, the suspects are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in court. The RCMP has not publicly identified the company that held the affected investment account.

Financial Recovery and Next Steps in the Case

The RCMP reported that the $130,000 was recovered through the company's insurance. This means the affected investors' losses were addressed through the company's coverage rather than through the suspects' own assets, according to the police statement.

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The case now moves through the court process for the two accused who were released, who are scheduled to appear before a judge. Police will continue searching for the third suspect, and members of the public are encouraged to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 with any tips about where Tshiama may be.