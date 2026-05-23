Three Chinese astronauts to stay on Tiangong space station for a year

The Shenzhou-23 mission will execute the first autonomous rapid rendezvous and docking procedure with the core module of Tiangong in preparation for a crewed landing before 2030. The mission aims to study long-duration human physiology in space, enabling Beijing's ambition to send astronauts to the moon by 2030.

Astronauts Zhu Yangzhu, Zhang Yuanzhi, and Li Jiaying attend a press conference on the eve of the Shenzhou-23 spaceflight mission to China 's Tiangong space station.

China will send an astronaut to its space station on Sunday for a year, a record length for the country, enabling the study of long-duration human physiology in space as Beijing works towards its ambition of a crewed moon landing by 2030. The Shenzhou-23 vessel is scheduled to launch at 11:08 p.m. local time using the Long March-2F Y23 carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, with three Chinese astronauts on board.

Payload specialist Li Jiaying, a former Hong Kong police inspector, will be the first astronaut from the city to take part in a Chinese space mission. The other crew members are commander Zhu Yangzhu and pilot Zhang Yuanzhi, both from the People's Liberation Army's astronaut division





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China Shenzhou-23 Tiangong Space Station Crewed Moon Landing Long-Duration Human Physiology Beijing Rocket Mission

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