Charges filed after Mississauga apartment arson caused $1M damage

Police charged two individuals and are searching for a third suspect following suspicious fires at a Mississauga apartment complex. The incidents resulted in approximately one million dollars in property damage and displaced numerous residents.

Two people have been charged and a third suspect remains at large following a pair of suspicious fires at a Mississauga apartment building. The incidents caused an estimated one million dollars in property damage earlier this year.

Peel Regional Police confirmed these details in a recent news release regarding the investigation. The fires were deliberately set in a third-floor hallway of the residential building. The location is situated near the intersection of Lakeshore Road West and Southdown Road. The first incident occurred on September 20, followed closely by the second fire on September 21.

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Investigators Suspect Targeted Arson

Investigators strongly believe that occupants of one of the specific units were deliberately targeted in both of these dangerous incidents. This targeted approach suggests a premeditated motive behind the deliberate acts of arson. Fortunately, no significant injuries were reported as a direct result of the fires.

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However, the events triggered a large-scale evacuation of the building. Several residents were displaced from their homes due to the severity of the damage and safety concerns. Officials stated that eighteen residents were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. They were treated for smoke inhalation resulting from the heavy smoke generated by the fires.

Charges Filed Against Joshua Pedersen

Medical attention was provided to ensure the well-being of those affected by the smoke. As part of the broader investigation, police identified three people they believe were involved in setting the fires. Joshua Pedersen, age twenty-eight, with no fixed address, was arrested in Hamilton on October 15. Pedersen has been charged with two counts of arson involving disregard for human life.

He also faces two counts of mischief causing damage over five thousand dollars. Additional charges include break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence. He is also charged with possession of break-in instruments related to the crimes.

Morgan Murphy Faces Conspiracy Charges

Meanwhile, twenty-seven-year-old Morgan Murphy from Burlington was arrested on October 26. Murphy was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. These charges are closely tied to the planning and execution of the arson events. He also faces two counts of arson involving disregard for human life.

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Both accused individuals are currently held in custody pending their upcoming bail hearings. The courts will determine whether they can be released while awaiting further legal proceedings. Police are actively searching for thirty-year-old Madison Varga, who also has no fixed address. Varga is wanted in connection with the ongoing investigation into the apartment fires.

Any person with information regarding Varga's current whereabouts is asked to contact Peel Regional Police immediately. Timely information could assist law enforcement in apprehending the final suspect. Officials are set to provide a further update later this morning at ten a.m. at police headquarters. More details regarding the case are expected to be released in the near future.