Alberta prosecutors have charged three Calgary police constables with manslaughter and assault following the death of Jon Wells in September 2024. The legal action comes two years after the incident at the Carriage House Inn.

Three Calgary police constables have been formally charged with manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm in connection with the September 17, 2024, death of 42-year-old Jon Wells. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team ( ASIRT) announced the charges against Constables Roy Braun, Filip Poskovic, and Vincent Washington, bringing a significant legal development to a case that has caused deep trauma within the Indigenous community and sparked demands for accountability.

Details of Police Altercation at Hotel

According to the previous ASIRT report, Jon Wells was unarmed when he was approached by an officer in the lobby of the Carriage House Inn in south Calgary. The investigative body noted that Wells was not informed he was being detained, nor was he asked to identify himself before the confrontation escalated. The report detailed that police attempted to grab Wells, which led to a physical struggle where he was tackled, punched, and tased by the officers.

Also read Three Calgary Police Officers Charged With Manslaughter Over Death of Blood Tribe Man

As the altercation continued, a spit mask was placed on Wells' head while he was lying face down and actively bleeding and vomiting. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) administered a sedative to Wells during the incident. Despite these interventions, he was left at the scene for a short period before being pronounced dead by authorities on location.

Tribal Leader and Family Reaction

Blood Tribe Chief Traveller Plaited Hair expressed that Jon Wells was "the last person" he expected to hear about being killed by police, noting that he knew Wells well and that his wife is a relative. Plaited Hair described Wells as "a really good person" and emphasized that he was "a very caring, loving person." He acknowledged the trauma the incident caused to the Blood Tribe and its population, stating that the community was pleased to see charges laid, even though the process took more than two years to reach this stage.

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Wells' sister, Melissa Crying Head, spoke to CTV News on Monday about the prolonged impact on her family. She stated that the time that has passed since the death is time they have been unable to grieve and heal properly. "We want justice done," Crying Head asserted, highlighting the emotional toll of the delay on the family's ability to move forward. Plaited Hair added that the Blood Tribe will continue to support Wells' family and hopes that justice will ultimately emerge from the legal proceedings.

Allegations of Different Standards

Chief Traveller Plaited Hair indicated that incidents involving Indigenous people like Jon Wells do not always see quick resolutions. He suggested that there appears to be a different set of rules applied when dealing with the Indigenous population, noting that it often seems like "there are two standards." His comments reflect broader concerns within the community regarding systemic issues and the pace of justice in cases involving police use of force against Indigenous individuals.

The legal journey for the three accused officers is now moving toward the court system. Constables Roy Braun, Filip Poskovic, and Vincent Washington are scheduled to appear in court on January 6, 2027. Legal representatives for all three constables have publicly stated that they intend to fight the charges of manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm. The case remains a focal point for discussions on police accountability and the treatment of Indigenous citizens in Alberta.