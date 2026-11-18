Prince George RCMP arrested three individuals, including a repeat violent offender, for an alleged unprovoked assault at a Save-On-Foods on November 14. Three suspects are charged with assault and face upcoming provincial court dates.

Prince George RCMP executed a swift operation leading to the arrest of three individuals connected to an alleged unprovoked assault at a local grocery store. The incident occurred at the Save-On-Foods located in the College Heights area on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Police responded to reports of an assault in progress just before 7 p.m. and apprehended all suspects involved in the disturbance.

Arrest Details and Suspect Identities

Upon receiving the call, the suspects, identified as an adult woman, an adult man, and a female youth, attempted to flee the scene on foot. Mounties deployed General Duty and Problem Oriented Policing teams to patrol the surrounding area. Officers successfully located all three individuals and took them into custody. The suspects were held overnight to appear in court proceedings.

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Among those charged is a 17-year-old Prince George female youth. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, her identity is protected and cannot be released to the public. She has been formally charged with assault under Section 266 of the Criminal Code of Canada. The charge reflects the serious nature of the alleged physical altercation that took place at the retail location.

Additionally, 23-year-old Cydney Cardinal of Prince George faces an assault charge. She is scheduled to make her first appearance in provincial court on December 3, 2026. The court date allows for the initial legal proceedings regarding her alleged involvement in the violent incident at the grocery store.

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Repeat Offender Status and Legal Context

Dustin Wilson, aged 24, from Prince George, also faces the same assault charge. His court appearance is set for November 25, 2026. A critical factor in this case is that one of the individuals arrested is a previously designated repeat violent offender. This designation triggers specific legal protocols and monitoring programs designed to address high-risk individuals.

The province utilizes the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative, known as ReVOII, to track individuals with a history of violent behavior. This program assists prosecutors in making informed decisions throughout the court process with the primary goal of maximizing public safety. Individuals enrolled in this program have historically been held in custody more frequently than those not enrolled in the initiative.

Retail Safety and Community Impact

The Prince George detachment has emphasized the seriousness with which they view such incidents. Sgt. Craig Douglass of the Prince George RCMP stated that the Problem Oriented Policing Team is collaborating closely with Save-On-Foods and other retail partners. The strategic goal of this collaboration is to reduce retail theft and prevent the violence that often accompanies these types of criminal offenses.

The involvement of the Problem Oriented Policing Team highlights a targeted approach to public safety in commercial areas. By working directly with retailers like Save-On-Foods, police aim to create a secure environment for both employees and customers. The statement from Sgt. Douglass underscored the belief that every individual deserves to feel safe in their workplace.

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Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

All three accused individuals will navigate the provincial court system regarding the charges filed against them. The upcoming court dates for Cydney Cardinal and Dustin Wilson mark the beginning of formal judicial proceedings. The 17-year-old youth will also proceed through the juvenile justice system, adhering to the specific legal framework established by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

These arrests represent a significant law enforcement action aimed at deterring violent behavior in public spaces. The use of the ReVOII designation for one of the suspects indicates a long-term strategy to manage repeat offenders. Authorities expect these legal outcomes to contribute to the broader effort of maintaining order and safety in the Prince George community.