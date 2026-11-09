Three 14-Year-Olds Charged With Arson After Suspicious Fire at Milton Building

Halton Regional Police charged three 14-year-old youths with arson and break and enter following a suspicious fire at an abandoned building in downtown Milton. No injuries were reported, but nearby residents were evacuated as emergency responders contained the blaze.

Three 14-year-old youths have been formally charged with arson and break and enter in connection with a significant fire that damaged an abandoned building in downtown Milton.

The incident occurred late Sunday afternoon, prompting a major emergency response and a criminal investigation that remains active. Halton Regional Police have confirmed that the origin of the fire is being treated as suspicious, leading to the identification and arrest of the three suspects. The fire broke out at 700 Main Street, a location situated near Wilson Drive. Emergency responders received reports of visible smoke and flames in the area at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Also read Large fire breaks out at abandoned building in downtown Milton

Residents Evacuated Due To Fire Safety Concerns

Fire crews arrived quickly to address the situation, working to secure the scene and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures or businesses. Due to the close proximity of the abandoned building to residential areas, safety measures were immediately implemented. Halton Regional Police confirmed that residents of a nearby condominium complex were evacuated as a precautionary measure. This decision was made to ensure the safety of all occupants while firefighters managed the blaze and assessed potential structural risks.

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Despite the intensity of the fire, officials reported that no injuries were sustained by residents, firefighters, or the public. The fire was successfully contained by emergency crews and has since been fully extinguished. The absence of casualties is a significant positive outcome in what was otherwise a dangerous and disruptive event for the local community. The investigation was taken over by the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Members of this specialized unit worked to determine the cause of the fire and identify those responsible. Their efforts quickly led to the arrest of three individuals from the Milton area, all of whom are 14 years old. Each of the accused has been charged with one count of break and enter and one count of arson. Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of the minors cannot be publicly disclosed.

Police Urge Public To Provide Information On Case

This legal restriction ensures the privacy of the young accused while allowing the judicial process to proceed. Police emphasize that this investigation is ongoing. They are urging anyone who may have information regarding the fire to come forward. The public is asked to contact Halton Police at 905-825-4777, extension 2416, to provide any relevant details that could assist in the case.

The charges mark a serious development in the aftermath of the Sunday incident. Authorities are treating the case with urgency due to the suspicious nature of the fire's origin. The community has been advised to remain vigilant and report any unusual activity in the downtown Milton area.