Thousands Without Power After Labrador Island Link Trip Triggers Load Shed

A trip on the Labrador Island Link caused an underfrequency load shed, leaving thousands of customers without electricity across Newfoundland. While most have been restored, outages persist in several areas including the Avalon Peninsula, Gander, and Corner Brook-Deer Lake.

Thousands of customers are still experiencing electricity losses across the island as Newfoundland Power reports multiple unplanned power outage s due to a trip on the Labrador Island Link .

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro confirmed on social media the trip was caused by an underfrequency load shed, resulting in the power disruption for customers on the island. That happens when power is automatically dropped from blocks of customers to quickly balance the system in the event of a system trip. Newfoundland Power told CBC News roughly 73,000 customers lost power in the process, and 68,000 have already been restored.

Outages remain in parts of the Avalon Peninsula, the Gander area and the Corner Brook-Deer Lake area. Two of Saturday's outages were scheduled in the Sunnyside-Clarenville-Bonavista Peninsula area and Baie Verte Junction-Sheppardville





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Power Outage Labrador Island Link Newfoundland Power Underfrequency Load Shed Newfoundland And Labrador Hydro

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