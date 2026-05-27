Thousands Remain Evacuated in California as Overheated Chemical Tank Threatens Homes

Approximately 16,000 Southern California residents remain displaced due to a hazardous chemical tank overheating at an aerospace plant. Officials have not set a return date after a lucky crack averted a major explosion, but risks persist. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about industrial safety in populated areas.

Approximately 16,000 residents in Southern California remain under evacuation orders as an overheated chemical storage tank at an aerospace manufacturing plant continues to pose a potential threat to nearby homes.

The crisis originated at the GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems facility in Garden Grove, Orange County, where a tank containing between 22,700 and 26,500 litres of methyl methacrylate-a highly flammable chemical used in plastics production-experienced a critical failure. A crack that developed inadvertently in the tank actually relieved internal pressure, which officials believe may have averted a catastrophic explosion. That fortunate development allowed about 34,000 of the 50,000 people initially ordered to leave to return home over the Memorial Day weekend.

However, the risk of a smaller explosion or a hazardous chemical spill has kept evacuation orders active for the roughly 16,000 people living closest to the site. Fire crews and company specialists have been working to cool the tank using water sprays and by removing insulation, which helped reduce the internal temperature from a dangerous 37.7 degrees Celsius over the weekend to 33.3 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.

Despite these efforts, officials have provided no timeline for when the remaining evacuees might be permitted to return. Many of those still displaced are struggling with the uncertainty and practical hardships of the evacuation. Isabel Mendez, for example, is staying with her mother in the Los Angeles area after expensive hotel stays and is hesitant to return due to a lack of trust in official safety assurances.

She experienced health issues-including a facial rash, tingling lips, and a sore throat-while evacuated, symptoms that underscore the dangers of the chemical. The methyl methacrylate stored at the site is known to cause serious respiratory and neurological problems, as well as irritation to the skin, eyes, and throat, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. At emergency shelters, such as one at the Elks Lodge, evacuees, including families with young children, are coping with the disruption.

The company, GKN Aerospace, has apologized for the ongoing impact and emphasized its priority is a safe resolution so residents can return quickly. The incident has highlighted the challenges of managing industrial hazards in densely populated areas. Central Orange County, encompassing Garden Grove and neighboring cities like Westminster and Anaheim, is a bustling, diverse region. Garden Grove, with a population of about 170,000, is part of Little Saigon, the largest Vietnamese community outside Vietnam.

Although Disneyland's theme parks in nearby Anaheim were not affected, the evacuation disrupted daily life for thousands. County officials, including Supervisor Janet Nguyen, noted that the South Coast Air Quality Management District will monitor air quality for months, and the EPA will check sewer and storm drains for any chemical contamination. Orange County's health director, Regina Chinsio-Kwong, stated at a news conference that there had been no contamination detected, encouraging those outside the immediate zone to feel safe.

However, the event has left many residents anxious and skeptical, emphasizing the need for transparent, long-term safety assurances as the community recovers from this industrial emergency.





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Evacuation Chemical Tank Garden Grove Methyl Methacrylate GKN Aerospace Industrial Hazard Orange County Southern California Air Quality Monitoring

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