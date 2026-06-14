Thousands of demonstrators converged in Geneva on Sunday to protest the G7 summit in France, condemning U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders for policies on war, climate, and inequality.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Geneva on Sunday to protest the upcoming G7 summit, expressing widespread discontent with the policies of the world's leading industrialized nations.

The protest, organized by the NoG7 coalition, drew a diverse crowd including environmentalists, feminists, anti-imperialists, advocates for independent media, and supporters of Palestinian rights. They converged at a lakeside park before marching across the city, waving banners and chanting slogans against the G7 leaders, particularly U.S. President Donald Trump. The summit is set to begin Monday in Évian-les-Bains, France, just across Lake Geneva from Switzerland.

Swiss and French authorities have deployed thousands of police and gendarmes to ensure security, with roadblocks, banned gatherings, and financial support for businesses potentially affected by unrest. Many shops in Geneva have boarded up their windows, reminiscent of the damage caused during the 2003 G8 summit in Évian, which led to extensive property destruction. Local resident Robin Hedz expressed frustration at the wooden barriers, calling it a mess, while acknowledging the memories of past violence.

The protest in Geneva is part of a broader wave of opposition to the G7, which critics argue represents an elite club that prioritizes corporate interests over people and the planet. Françoise Nyffeler, spokesperson for the NoG7 coalition, voiced deep concerns about the policies of Trump and other G7 leaders, accusing them of fomenting war and endangering the planet.

We are very afraid of the policy and the politics of Mr. Trump and also of the other leaders of the G7, because they are fighting, making war all over the place, she said. The planet is in danger and we are very scared about it, and we want to protest and say that the people of the world are against their policies. The demonstrators also highlighted issues such as climate change, economic inequality, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

A flotilla of about 20 boats appeared on Lake Geneva on Saturday, displaying anti-G7 and pro-Palestinian banners. Swiss media reported that around 20 protesters were detained on Friday evening during a preliminary action. France has mobilized over 13,000 police and gendarmes for the summit, with more than 800 border control officers active, compared to the usual 60. Security measures include drone-interception devices and patrols by military boats on Lake Geneva.

The summit, which runs from Monday to Wednesday, will focus on topics such as the Middle East, Ukraine, and global economic imbalances. However, activists argue that the G7 fails to address the root causes of global crises and instead perpetuates a system of exploitation. The protest in Geneva was largely peaceful, with participants marching through the city center before dispersing in the afternoon.

Organizers emphasized that the demonstration was a call for solidarity and resistance against the G7's agenda, which they see as detrimental to social justice and environmental sustainability. The large turnout underscores the deep-seated anger and frustration felt by many citizens around the world, who view the G7 as an illegitimate body that makes decisions affecting billions without democratic accountability





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