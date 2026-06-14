Thousands Protest G7 in Geneva Ahead of Summit in France

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Geneva on Sunday to protest the G7 summit, voicing opposition to Trump and other leaders' policies on climate, war, and inequality.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday to protest the Group of Seven (G7) summit scheduled to begin Monday in the nearby French resort town of Évian-les-Bains, expressing their discontent with the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

The protest, organized by the NoG7 coalition, drew a diverse crowd of environmentalists, feminists, anti-imperialists, supporters of Palestinian rights, and advocates for independent media, all converging on a lakeside park before marching across the city. A boat with a sail reading "No G7" floated on Lake Geneva as sunbathers and swimmers enjoyed the sunny weather, underscoring the contrasting atmosphere of leisure and political activism.

The massive security operation involved thousands of Swiss and French police officers, with France deploying over 13,000 police and gendarmerie officers to secure the summit area. French authorities also mobilized more than 800 border control officers, a significant increase from the usual 60, and set up drone-interception devices to prevent aerial disruptions.

Roads were blocked, unauthorized gatherings banned, and businesses boarded up with wooden panels, reminiscent of the damage caused during the 2003 G8 summit in Évian, which left a trail of destruction in Geneva. Only seven of the 35 roadway border crossings between Switzerland and France remained open, highlighting the scale of the precautions taken to avoid a repeat of the violence.

Earlier, a smaller protest bicycle ride of 100 to 150 people slowed traffic in Geneva, while a flotilla of about 20 boats appeared on Lake Geneva off the coast of Évian on Saturday, displaying anti-G7 and pro-Palestinian banners. Swiss media reported that around 20 protesters were detained on Friday evening. Local resident Robin Hedz expressed frustration at the disruptions, saying "It's a mess" and questioning the "wood-wall everywhere," but acknowledged the memories of past unrest.

Françoise Nyffeler, spokesperson for the NoG7 coalition, articulated the protesters' fears: "We are very afraid of the policy and the politics of Mr. Trump and also of the other leaders of the G7, because they are fighting, making war all over the place. The planet is in danger and we are very scared about it and we want to protest and say that the people of the world are against their policies.

" The G7 summit, set to discuss issues including the Middle East, Ukraine, and global economic imbalances, is expected to draw further protests throughout its three-day duration





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