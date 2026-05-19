Thousands of pregnant Ontarians lacked proper syphilis screenings

A study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal reveals gaps in prenatal care, particularly among marginalized communities, resulting in missed or late syphilis screenings for pregnant individuals seeking healthcare services in Ontario.

A new study finds that in Ontario , one in five pregnant people were not properly screened for syphilis, which can be fatal when passed from mother to baby.

The research examines health administrative data from more than 550,000 pregnancies between 2018 and 2023. The study shows that over 44,000 pregnant individuals were not screened for syphilis with a blood test in the first trimester or during the initial prenatal visit. Of those screened, more than 13,000 did so late, in the third trimester or at delivery. The sexually transmitted infection is treated with one to three benzathine penicillin shots, depending on the stage of the illness.

Gaps in access to prenatal care were observed, with marginalized communities facing the greatest barriers. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026. Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association





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Society And Culture Syphilis Screening Pregnant People Ontario Pregnancies First Trimester Initial Prenatal Visit Marginalized Communities Pregnant Individuals Pregnancies Benzathine Penicillin Syphilis

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