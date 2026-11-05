Health Canada recalls Baby Brezza, Bose and Newdery products over fire and burn hazards

Health Canada has recalled four products sold in Canada, including Baby Brezza sterilizer dryers, Bose battery packs and Newdery power banks, due to fire, burn and explosion risks. Consumers are urged to stop using the affected items immediately and seek replacements or refunds.

Health Canada has recalled four products sold in Canada due to fire and burn hazard s, advising consumers to stop using them immediately. The recalls cover Baby Brezza sterilizer dryers, Bose battery packs and Newdery power banks.

Notice was shared Thursday by the federal agency. The Baby Brezza SuperFast Sterilizer Dryer, model BRZ0083 and UPC 886267008313, can overheat when plugged in and in use. This poses fire and burn hazards. The affected units were sold between September 2023 and November 2026.

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Baby Brezza Sterilizer Incident Details

Out of 6,001 units sold in Canada, there were 20 reported incidents of overheating and melting. As of Oct. 29, there were no reported injuries in Canada, according to the company. In the United States, 29,000 items were sold, with 32 reported incidents and no reported injuries. Consumers can contact the Quebec-based importer EI Brand Management Inc. by email at service@elfe.ca or visit the company website for a free replacement.

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Bose S1 Pro and S1 Pro+ System Battery Packs are also recalled due to fire and burn hazards. Health Canada stated that the continued operation of the affected battery packs as they age exposes the lithium-ion cells to potentially damaging operating conditions, posing potential fire and burn hazards. The affected products have serial numbers starting with 083723, 078352, 084105, 078591, 078592, 084106 or 086409. The S1 Pro System Battery Packs were sold between April 2020 and May 2024.

The S1 Pro+ System Battery Packs were sold between June 2025 and July 2026. As of Oct. 5, there were no reported incidents or injuries in Canada. Globally, there were no reported injuries, but seven reported incidents. More than 35,000 products were sold in Canada, while nearly 635,000 were sold in the United States.

Bose Battery Pack Recall Information

Health Canada advises consumers to immediately remove and stop using the lithium-ion rechargeable battery packs. People can contact the Massachusetts-based Bose Corporation at 1-800-869-2114 or visit its website to receive a replacement. Newdery Power Banks Model ZHX-PB22 are being recalled due to the risk of the battery exploding or igniting. They were previously sold on Amazon.ca from June 2024 to November 2024.

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Out of 962 units sold, there were no reported incidents or injuries in Canada as of Oct. 30. Health Canada said affected consumers have been refunded through Amazon.ca. For further information on Newdery, consumers can contact the company at 1-888-256-6673 or support@newdery.com, or visit the company website. The recall notices cover a range of household and electronic products.

Newdery Power Bank Recall Overview

Health Canada is urging consumers to check model and serial numbers before continuing to use them. Consumers who own any of the recalled products should stop using them immediately and follow the instructions in the recall notices to arrange a replacement or refund.