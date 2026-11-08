Ontario goat cheese maker faces crisis as U.S. tariffs threaten herds

Mariposa Dairy in Lindsay, Ont., is losing about $1 million a week due to 50 per cent U.S. tariffs on goat cheese, and farmers warn thousands of goats could be slaughtered if the trade dispute is not resolved.

Mariposa Dairy, a goat cheese producer in Lindsay, Ont. , says 50 per cent U.S. tariffs are pushing the company toward a breaking point and could force thousands of goats to be slaughtered.

The tariffs were announced on Sept. 8 and took effect Sept. 15, leaving only six days notice. Bruce and Sharon VandenBerg have been producing goat cheese since 1989. Their operation has grown from a farm into a state-of-the-art facility that employs roughly 200 people. Mariposa sends 80 per cent of its product south of the border, including private-label products for Costco and Trader Joe's.

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Mariposa Dairy Faces Weekly Million Dollar Loss

The company says the tariffs are costing about $1 million a week. That cost is being shared by farms, producers and distributors. CEO Mark Anderson said Mariposa takes a big piece of the impact, while distributors and suppliers also take a piece to make it work in the short term. But the short term is dragging into the long term.

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VandenBerg said most companies could simply stop and cut off supply, but Mariposa has 200 dairy goat farms relying on it to take their milk. Anderson added that goats milk every day, so the milk must keep flowing because it has nowhere else to go. Mariposa gets milk from roughly 50,000 goats across Ontario. So far it has kept purchasing volumes the same.

If it reduces milk purchases, farms would be forced to slaughter portions of their herds. Farmer Gabe Benschop, who has about 800 goats, said if the trade policy is not figured out, there will be a lot of goats culled, and either firms will go out of business or farmers will have to cut back. While Mariposa distributes across Canada, there is not enough domestic demand to absorb the cheese it produces.

U.S. Goat Cheese Import Demand Strained

Conversely, the United States does not produce enough goat milk to meet its own demand. Anderson said the U.S. probably needs to import 30 to 35 per cent of its goat cheese to meet demand. One of Mariposa's largest distributors is Gellert Global Group, a New Jersey-based food importer suing Trump and the U.S. government over the 50 per cent tariffs. Gellert typically imports about US$80 million of Canadian cheese into the United States each year.

If the lawsuit succeeds, the tariffs would be void, but the case is not set to be heard until January. VandenBerg said he is hopeful common sense will kick in early in the new year. He noted the company expanded based on a 16-year CUSMA agreement and is now in year six of that deal. Anderson said ideally a negotiated solution would be best, but failing that, the company will need some type of financial support to get through.

Other News Including Fatal Crash and Lottery Scams

The company says it cannot sustain the status quo until January. The dispute has also drawn attention beyond the dairy sector, with headlines ranging from a fatal Puslinch crash and lottery scams to an election race decided by random draw. Other news includes a driver and infant killed in a Hwy. 69 tractor-trailer crash, an officer hurt in a dangerous driving crash, and rare November warmth offering Ontario farmers a welcome break.

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