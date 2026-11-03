Thomson Reuters Q3 profit falls to US$339 million as revenue rises 10 per cent

Thomson Reuters reported a third-quarter profit of US$339 million, down from US$423 million a year earlier, while revenue rose 10 per cent to US$1.83 billion. The company also completed the sale of a 51 per cent stake in its print business to KKR for US$500 million.

Thomson Reuters Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of US$339 million, down from US$423 million in the same quarter last year, even as revenue rose 10 per cent.

The results were reported on Nov. 3, 2026, and cover the three-month period ended Sept. 30. The Toronto-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said the profit amounted to 78 cents US per diluted share for the quarter. That was down from a profit of 94 cents US per diluted share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Thomson Reuters said it earned 81 cents US per share in its latest quarter.

Also read Analysis-Investors gaming out Congress control for spending, AI outlook

That was up from an adjusted profit of 71 cents US per share in the third quarter of 2025. Analysts had been watching the company's revenue growth and adjusted earnings. Revenue for the quarter totalled US$1.83 billion, up from US$1.66 billion in the same period a year earlier. The 10 per cent increase reflects continued growth across the company's operations.

Advertisement

The profit decline came despite the revenue increase. Lower profit on higher revenue can reflect a range of factors, including changes in the mix of business and one-time items. The reported profit decline was driven in part by the prior-year quarter's higher earnings. The year-ago period included a profit of US$423 million.

Adjusted Earnings Rise on Higher Revenue

Adjusted earnings per share, which exclude certain items, rose to 81 cents US from 71 cents US. That measure is often used by analysts to gauge ongoing performance. The difference between reported and adjusted profit reflects adjustments that the company discloses in its financial statements. On Oct. 1, Thomson Reuters completed its deal to sell a 51 per cent stake in its global print business to investment firm KKR for US$500 million.

The transaction closed at the start of the fourth quarter. The business, now a joint venture between Thomson Reuters and KKR, operates as Westbridge Print. Thomson Reuters retains a 49 per cent minority interest in the venture. The sale of the majority stake in the print business marks a significant change in the company's structure.

KKR Deal Creates Westbridge Print Joint Venture

The completion of the KKR deal means the print business is no longer fully consolidated in Thomson Reuters' results. The company will account for its remaining stake under joint venture rules. The joint venture is equally controlled by Thomson Reuters and KKR, though KKR holds the majority stake. It also follows the company's broader focus on its core legal, tax, accounting, and news operations.

Advertisement

The company's legal, tax, and accounting businesses have been key drivers of growth in recent years. The print business, by contrast, has faced long-term declines in demand. Thomson Reuters reported the results before markets opened on Nov. 3, 2026. The company's shares trade on stock exchanges in Toronto and New York.

Company Focuses on Core Businesses

Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. The company is incorporated in Ontario and headquartered in Toronto. Thomson Reuters operates in more than 100 countries and employs tens of thousands of people. Its news division includes Reuters, a major international news agency.

Thomson Reuters has not provided detailed guidance for the fourth quarter in this report. The company typically provides an outlook during its earnings calls. The company has not yet reported fourth-quarter or full-year results for 2026. The third-quarter report provides the most recent financial update for investors.

The third quarter ended Sept. 30, and the results were reported about a month later. The timing is consistent with the company's usual reporting schedule. The results were first published by The Canadian Press on Nov. 3, 2026. The report was based on the company's quarterly financial statements.