Thomson Reuters Reports 10% Revenue Rise Driven by AI Adoption

Thomson Reuters announced a 10% increase in first-quarter revenue to US$2.09 billion, exceeding expectations, fueled by growth in its legal, corporate, tax, audit, and accounting segments. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue forecast and highlighted the increasing adoption of its ‘fiduciary-grade AI’ products.

Thomson Reuters announced a significant increase in its first-quarter revenue, reporting a 10 percent rise that reached US$2.09 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of US$2.04 billion.

This positive performance was primarily driven by strong growth within its core business segments – legal professionals, corporate clients, and the tax, audit, and accounting sectors. The company also maintained its optimistic outlook for the full year 2026, projecting revenue growth between 7.5 percent and 8 percent. Earnings per share, excluding certain items, climbed to US$1.23, surpassing the Wall Street consensus estimate of US$1.20.

This financial success underscores the company’s ability to navigate a dynamic market and capitalize on emerging opportunities. The results highlight a strategic focus on delivering high-value solutions to professionals facing critical decision-making processes. The company’s commitment to innovation, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence, appears to be resonating with its target audience.

CEO Steve Hasker emphasized the importance of ‘fiduciary-grade AI,’ highlighting the development of AI products specifically tailored to meet the rigorous standards of professions where accuracy and accountability are paramount. These AI solutions are built upon authoritative content, meticulously designed and tested by domain experts, and engineered to produce verifiable and auditable results, crucial for real-world applications. The company’s approach to AI development distinguishes it from newer entrants in the market, focusing on reliability and trustworthiness.

Despite the strong financial results, Thomson Reuters’ stock has experienced a decline of nearly 30 percent this year, lagging behind the S&P 500 index’s 5.2 percent gain. This underperformance is largely attributed to investor concerns regarding the competitive landscape, particularly the emergence of new AI companies like Anthropic, which pose a potential challenge to established players like Thomson Reuters.

The market has reacted cautiously to the evolving AI landscape, and investors are closely monitoring how Thomson Reuters adapts to these new competitive pressures. However, the company’s emphasis on ‘fiduciary-grade AI’ and its established reputation for quality and reliability may serve as a buffer against these challenges. The company’s ability to demonstrate the tangible benefits of its AI solutions, particularly in terms of accuracy, auditability, and compliance, will be crucial in regaining investor confidence.

Furthermore, the company’s diversified revenue streams and strong position in key markets provide a solid foundation for future growth. The Reuters news division also contributed to the positive results, with revenue increasing by 7 percent due to higher agency revenue and a price adjustment in its partnership with the London Stock Exchange Group. This demonstrates the continued strength of the Reuters brand and its ability to generate revenue through its news and information services.

The company’s strategic investments in technology and content, coupled with its focus on customer needs, appear to be paying off. The strong performance in the legal, tax, and accounting sectors suggests that professionals are increasingly relying on Thomson Reuters’ solutions to navigate complex regulatory environments and make informed decisions. The reaffirmation of the full-year revenue forecast indicates confidence in the company’s ability to sustain its growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, Thomson Reuters will likely continue to prioritize innovation in AI, focusing on developing solutions that address the specific needs of its target markets. The company will also need to effectively communicate its value proposition to investors, highlighting its competitive advantages and its commitment to long-term growth. The challenge from AI newcomers will undoubtedly remain a key focus, and Thomson Reuters will need to demonstrate its ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The company’s success will depend on its ability to leverage its existing strengths, invest in cutting-edge technologies, and deliver solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. The Reuters division’s continued growth will also be important, as it provides a valuable source of revenue and reinforces the company’s position as a leading provider of news and information. The company’s overall outlook remains positive, but navigating the competitive landscape and maintaining investor confidence will be critical for sustained success





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