Thomas Tuchel takes part in ceremonial first pitch at Kansas City Royals' home

England's national football team manager Thomas Tuchel took part in a ceremonial first pitch at Kauffman Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, as his squad enjoyed some downtime after their opening game at the World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel , the manager of England's national football team, took part in a ceremonial first pitch at Kauffman Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, as his squad enjoyed some downtime after their opening game at the World Cup .

The team's captain, Harry Kane, and defenders Dan Burn and Djed Spence joined Tuchel for the event, which took place just over 24 hours after England's comprehensive 5-1 victory over Croatia in their opening game at the World Cup. The Bayern Munich forward, who played the whole match against Croatia, did not participate in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Sporting KC, which was played for members of the squad who needed game time.

Ivan Toney and Morgan Rogers were among the scorers as England recorded a comprehensive 5-1 victory over the Major League Soccer side in a practice match on Thursday. The game, played at England's Swope Soccer Village training facility, featured the players not used in Wednesday's win over Croatia and the squad members who did not play significant minutes in Dallas.

Toney scored a hat-trick while Aston Villa duo Rogers and Ollie Watkins were also on target as England ran out comfortable winners. Burn, Jordan Henderson, Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi, Kobbie Mainoo, Djed Spence and Jarell Quansah were among the players also involved in the training game. Having arrived back from Dallas at around 10.30pm local time on Wednesday, England players were afforded most of Thursday off.

Players were allowed to see family and friends immediately after the Group L game against Croatia, and loved ones were given access into the camp on Thursday to spend time with the team before they start preparations for next Tuesday's game against Ghana in Boston at 21:00 BST





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