Thomas Massie vs. Ed Gallrein: President Trump Pushes for Primary Challenge Ahead of Kentucky Congressional Primary

The findings highlight a long-running feud between the two, with Trump pushing for a primary challenge against Massie ahead of Kentucky's upcoming congressional primary. The poll shows Gallrein leading Massie by 5.2 points among likely voters, with Gallrein having a wider lead when leaning voters are included.

That marks a striking reversal from an earlier April 6–7 survey by Quantus, which showed Massie leading Gallrein by 9 points. Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie has been a thorn in President Donald Trump ’s side for years.

He has repeatedly drawn the president’s ire in public clashes over policy and spending. One of the most notable flashpoints came in 2025, when Massie opposed the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

" The final rupture came when Massie publicly accused the Justice Department of withholding the Epstein files that could embarrass Trump





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Ed Gallrein Thomas Massie President Donald Trump Primary Kentucky Congressional Primary Quantus Insights Republican House Flashpoints Survey

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