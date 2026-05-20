Thomas Massie (R-KY) loses primary to Ed Gallrein, backed by Trump

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has lost his primary to Ed Gallrein, a former Navy Seal backed by President Donald Trump. The race was close, with Gallrein winning by 74% of the votes at 8:06 PM.

With 74% of the votes in at 8:06 PM, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has lost his primary to Ed Gallrein , a former Navy Seal backed by President Donald Trump .

Trump’s candidate said enforce laws passed by the state legislature, signed by the governor, that Kentucky Residents never complained about should be enforced and he was correct which is why voters in Kentucky voted for him. You are free to keep up operation demoralize by continuing to take a reasonable statement by the Republican candidate for congress out of context or you could fall in line behind MAGA.

The irony is because he was already doing that we didn’t even lose anything short term. We have a very tough midterm ahead unfortunately. Massie acted like a modern day Maverick McCain, pretending to be a stalwart defender of the realm while simultaneously being corrupted by the system. Funny thing is the cognitive dissonance right now from the MSM.

They’re telling us how unpopular Trump is citing their own polling while Trump backed candidates are wiping the floor with their opponents. It’s absolutely comedy watching the Massholes try to claim hes the ‘real conservative’ when pieces of leftist trash like Ro Khanna wrote articles on him thay had more glaze than a Krispy Kreme.

Rodney Khanna, Ana Kasperian, the NYT, Politici, and all the rest weren’t out there in the last week shilling for Massie because he was a ‘true conservative’. My fresh popcorn is next to me as I scroll all the Masshole meltdowns about DIRTY JEW AIPAC MONEY and ISRAEL WON The Squad and. The NYT favorite republican is gone.

In a race where he outspent his challenger and it was all somehow about Jews ; this loser managed to reach new depths of bigotry. Good riddance and hopefully this is a bell weather for the GOP that antisemitism isn’t your ticket to power like it is with the jackass party





LegInsurrection / 🏆 3. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thomas Massie Ed Gallrein Republican Primary President Donald Trump Kentucky Navy Seal Laws Voters MAGA Republican Candidate For Congress Citing Their Own Polling Trump Backed Candidates Outspent His Challenger Antisemitism Ticket To Power Jackass Party

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Calls On MAGA To Vote Against 'Fool' Thomas Massie After Epstein Files DustupsThe president wants to oust the Kentucky Republican for voting against his spending bills, opposing his wars and pushing to release the Epstein files.

Read more »

Ed Gallrein defeats US Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky GOP House primaryCRESTWOOD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie lost his Republican House primary Tuesday after a concerted effort by President Donald Trump to oust him from Congress through challenger and ultimate winner Ed Gallrein.

Read more »

Thomas Massie Loses Primary Election To Trump-Backed Challenger Ed GallreinEd Gallrein beat Massie thanks to Donald Trump's endorsement.

Read more »

Trump-endorsed Ed Gallrein beats Thomas Massie in Kentucky GOP primaryResult shows U.S. President’s persisting influence over GOP voters

Read more »