Thomas Markle cut ankle monitor before arrest, DOJ says

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cut off his electronic ankle monitor before being arrested again, authorities said. He faces child sexual abuse material allegations from California storage units.

Thomas Markle, the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, cut an electronic monitoring device off his ankle before being arrested again, authorities said Tuesday.

He was taken into custody shortly after cutting the ankle bracelet at 1:45 a.m., according to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. Markle was being held awaiting a hearing in federal court in Tampa, Florida. His arrest came days after his initial arrest on Friday for keeping child sexual abuse material in storage units in California.

Also read Judge orders psychiatric exam for Thomas Markle in child sex abuse material case

The earlier arrest followed the seizure of approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse images, Essayli said. The items were found in storage in the Los Angeles area. During last week's arrest, Markle was taken from a senior care center in Lakeland by ambulance. Hours later, a judge allowed him to be released on the condition that he be electronically monitored, which typically means wearing an ankle tether.

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Thomas Markle Arrest and Legal Conditions

The judge also ordered a mental competency exam and a report by Nov. 20. The new arrest occurred after he allegedly removed the monitoring device. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018. They have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

She is an American citizen and actor who starred in the U.S. television drama Suits. Meghan recently said she was deeply distressed by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father's former home. She also revealed that a letter containing troubling allegations about him had been sent to police in London in 2019.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex Response

It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated, Meghan said of the letter. I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.