Henry and Pat Knol of East Amherst, Nova Scotia, have donated a 14-metre white spruce for the 85th annual Tree for Boston event. The donation continues a tradition dating back to 1917 as a thank you for American aid following the Halifax Explosion.

Henry and Pat Knol of East Amherst in Cumberland County, Nova Scotia, have officially donated a 14-metre white spruce to serve as Nova Scotia's 2026 Tree for Boston.

This donation marks the 85th annual occurrence of this long-standing gift and will be central to the upcoming tree-lighting ceremony on the Boston Common. The Knol family expressed deep pride in participating in this historic tradition. They described the gesture as a lasting thank you to the city of Boston for sending medical personnel and critical supplies in the aftermath of the devastating Halifax Explosion in 1917.

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Knol Family Connection To Tree Tradition

In a recent statement, the Knols highlighted a poignant family connection to the event. They noted that a cousin previously transported the ceremonial tree to Boston while employed by the Department of Transportation. Although that cousin has passed away, the family finds comfort in their continued involvement. They stated that knowing their family has this connection to such a special tradition makes the experience even more meaningful and special for them.

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The public is invited to witness the cutting of the tree on November 18. The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at 880 Highway 6 in East Amherst, allowing community members to celebrate the gift before it travels across the border. The 85th annual tree-lighting ceremony in Boston is scheduled for December 3. Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston will be joined by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston for the official event on the Boston Common.

This year marks the 55th consecutive year that Nova Scotia has presented a tree to the people of Boston. The tradition began with the first tree donated by Joseph Slaunwhite of Lunenburg County, establishing a bond of gratitude and friendship. While other news outlets report on unrelated federal budgets, international diplomacy, and various global events, this story remains focused on the enduring cultural exchange between the two regions. The selection of the 2026 tree continues the legacy of mutual support.

Symbol Of Halifax Disaster Recovery Legacy

It stands as a physical symbol of the relief efforts that helped Halifax recover after the 1917 disaster. The Knols feel fortunate to be part of this legacy. Their decision to donate the white spruce ensures that the tradition will continue to honor the history and the relationship between Nova Scotia and Massachusetts.