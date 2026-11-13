Polar vortex breaks down earlier than ever as strong El Niño sets up weather battle

The polar vortex has weakened in an unprecedented early disruption, setting up a contest with a historically strong El Niño that will shape winter weather across the Northern Hemisphere.

The polar vortex high above the Arctic has broken down earlier than ever recorded, an unprecedented disruption that could trigger cold outbreaks across the Northern Hemisphere.

At the same time, a historically strong El Niño is pushing the atmosphere toward warmer global temperatures. The two forces are now locked in an atmospheric battle for influence over winter weather, and it is not yet clear which will win. The polar vortex is a belt of strong winds high in the atmosphere that tightly hugs the Arctic's frigid air and keeps it locked around the North Pole.

Also read Polar vortex splitting brings uncertainty to Canada’s winter outlook

It forms every fall as the sun sets on the top of the world and the dark Arctic nights begin. It sits in the stratosphere, about 10 to 30 miles or 16 km to 48 km above the Earth's surface, but it can strongly shape Northern Hemisphere winter weather patterns. For the past few weeks, the polar vortex has been weakening.

Major sudden stratospheric warming event

Right now, the air in the stratosphere is warming dramatically in a phenomenon known as a major sudden stratospheric warming event, in which the polar vortex's winds reverse. In the days and weeks that follow, Arctic air can spill south into the Northern Hemisphere, loading the dice in favor of cold air outbreaks. This year is exceptionally unique, said Andrea Lopez Lang, a meteorologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Major stratospheric warming events typically occur between January and March.

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The previous earliest event happened on Nov. 28 in both 1968 and 2025. It is not yet clear why this disruption is happening so early. El Niño may have played a role, since some research has linked it to a weaker polar vortex and more frequent major disruptions. But we are not sure yet, said Simon Lee, an atmospheric scientist at the University of St Andrews.

What is certain is that its unprecedented nature makes it hard to understand exactly how the impacts will play out and where. Lopez Lang said it is happening so early in the season that basically our historic events do not capture what is actually happening. Parts of the U.S. and Europe will get their first taste of winter this week, with a blitz of cold conditions that may have ties to the polar vortex disruption.

A blast of Arctic air spilled out over North America and Europe Wednesday, and it will last into the weekend, with peak cold on Thursday or Friday for most places. This will mean widespread frost, the first for much of the Eastern U.S. and Northwest Europe.

US East Coast faces cold snap

The cold is not expected to be particularly extreme, but it will be a sharp break from the unusual warmth of summer and fall in places such as the U.S. East Coast and the U.K. In the U.S., nearly everywhere east of the Mississippi River will experience the coldest weather since spring. Most of the eastern half of the country will endure temperatures around 7 to 14 degrees Fahrenheit, or -13 C to -10 C, below mid-November averages.

Similar anomalous cold will also affect northern Europe. This cold snap will not linger long, however, with above average temperatures set to return in the eastern U.S. and other regions next week. This week may just be the appetizer, with the more impactful main course still to come, said Judah Cohen, an MIT climatologist.

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The effects of a disruption typically take a few weeks to filter down, and there is an increased risk of colder weather to both eastern North America and northern Europe in late November or early December, he said. Polar vortex disruptions do not automatically translate to blockbuster cold, especially when they happen earlier in the season before the Arctic cold has had a chance to really build, and when there is a super-sized El Niño to contend with.

El Niño vs polar vortex battle

El Niño is the big bully pushing the atmosphere in a certain direction, Lopez Lang said. She thinks its impact will be so overwhelming that while we may see some cold air, it is unlikely to be anything outside of what would be expected during a typical winter season. Amy Butler, a research physicist at NOAA's Chemical Sciences Laboratory, echoes this.

The feature that stands out to me over the next month is the higher chance of warm temperatures over the northern half of the U.S., likely related to El Niño, she said. Some disagree. There is an assumption that El Niño is kind of this runaway freight train, and nothing is going to get in the way of it, MIT's Cohen said.

It is important, he added, but whether there is cold air or not will depend on the behavior of the polar vortex. There is the impact of global warming to consider, too, said Jason Furtado, an associate professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. Winters are warmer on average than they were just a few decades ago. That means everything is relative when we talk about any potential cold air outbreak, he said.

It looks like the polar vortex will strengthen again quickly after this event, said NOAA's Butler. It might be that this disruption does not have much staying power, she said. But there may be further polar vortex disruptions to come. I would not be surprised if we saw another one this winter, Lopez Lang said.

And the next one might be the one that we actually have the impacts from. This unique winter will give scientists the chance to see whether El Niño is taking charge of the weather or whether the polar vortex can still flex its considerable muscle. The atmosphere is setting itself up to be an experiment, said Lopez Lang. I think it is going to be really exciting to see. CNN's Andrew Freedman contributed reporting. By Laura Paddison, Brandon Miller, CNN.