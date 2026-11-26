Parlan in southern France has doubled its population to over 500 by selling building plots for a token five euros per 1,000 square metres, with buyers committing to build and stay at least 10 years.

The village of Parlan in southern France is offering building plots of land for a symbolic five euros (US$5.50) per 1,000 square metres (10,700 square feet), a scheme that has helped double its population to more than 500 residents as of January this year.

French Village Land Scheme

In 2008, the rural community was suffering from the depopulation seen across much of the French countryside. Newly elected mayor Michel Teyssedou, then 72, decided to act. We decided to create a very strong and unprecedented incentive by offering plots of land free of charge, he said. The local authority began buying land and transferring it for a legally required token fee to first-time homeowners.

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In return, the new owners commit to building a home and remaining in the village for at least 10 years. The offer attracted around 30 families over more than 15 years. Among the newcomers is Aline Visy, 73, who acquired a building plot for the symbolic sum of five euros per 1,000 square metres. She built a single-storey house with a large window overlooking the village.

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Financially, it is very attractive: the money you do not spend on the land can go into the house, the retired nurse told AFP, adding that she was also drawn by the range of local shops, unmatched in neighbouring villages. Nearby, another house under construction is waiting for its future occupants.

Creating Local Services

Rural areas face major challenges in attracting residents because of a lack of housing suited to the needs of people looking to settle there, Teyssedou said, describing housing as a strategic issue. But, he added, it is not enough simply to offer building plots. You also have to create a network of services, particularly local shops. The village authorities also invested in an empty house and converted it into commercial premises with two flats.

It also bought a former barn, later sold to an osteopath who now practices in the village. Laurent Laborie, a butcher and grocer, also received support from the local authority to expand his shop in the village centre. We are providing services that did not exist before, with fruit and vegetables, cheese, everyday groceries and emergency essentials, the 56-year-old said, noting that some customers now do most of their shopping there.

The additional services are particularly valuable as rising fuel prices can make travelling to the city of Aurillac for groceries very expensive, the mayor said. The municipality also provided premises for a young couple from Rambouillet, near Paris, to open a restaurant. I could feel the village was dynamic. We have so many shops here, it makes you want to live here, said Julien Fleury, 39, who opened Le Fumoir du Cantal, serving dishes based on smoked meat and fish.

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Business Growth And Revenue

In 2012, Audrey Carriere, 37, also took advantage of the land scheme to build a house in the village, where she opened a hair salon. Demand grew so quickly that she later expanded the business and hired a second hairdresser. In terms of the cost of the project, the mayor said added tax revenues mean the municipality is coming out ahead. The right question is not how much it costs, but how much it brings in, he said.

For me, there are no territories without a future, only territories without a project. By Celine Castella, AFP