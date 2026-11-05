Loudoun County warns Alberta to plan for data centre costs and decommissioning

Loudoun County, home to 233 data centres, advises Alberta to ask hard questions about revenue, pollution and decommissioning as it pursues a $100-billion data centre boom.

Loudoun County, Virginia, one of the world's top data centre destinations, is urging Alberta to ask tough questions now as it builds its own industry.

The county's 233 data centres generated $1.2 billion in revenue in the 2026 fiscal year, about 39 per cent of its overall budget. District supervisor Juli Briskman said the revenue is undeniable, but the scales have tipped. Residents now say there are too many data centres, she told CTV News Edmonton. Alberta has touted data centres as a way to turn natural gas into compute power and cash.

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Alberta Gas Power Mandate For Data Centres

Premier Danielle Smith said in June that natural gas is foundational to data centre growth and Alberta sits on an ocean of it. The province wants to attract $100 billion in centres by 2030 and says it studied what went wrong elsewhere. Its made-in-Alberta plan requires large centres to build their own power supply. That means any centre connecting to the grid, such as Meta's Sturgeon County project, must build a gas plant.

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The requirement has raised emissions concerns. The Pembina Institute estimates the Meta project alone could generate about 10 per cent of Alberta's total electricity emissions once its power plant is online. A recent Loudoun County study found natural gas and diesel emissions from powering just one data centre there could cause upwards of six premature deaths each year and millions in health-related damages. Co-author Francesca Dominici, a Harvard public health professor, said the pollution travels.

The study links long-term fine particulate exposure to heart disease, stroke, respiratory illness, asthma and premature death. Alberta does not require Environmental Impact Assessments for data centres. Environment and Protected Areas says components such as power generation and water infrastructure are already well understood and regulated. Dominici said assessments should be done by parties with no vested interest.

Neutral Environmental Assessments For Emissions

She said a neutral party could weigh negative impacts, such as $5 million in extra health-care costs, against benefits like $10 million for a new school. Alberta officials say protections are in place, with legally binding conditions on air quality, noise and light pollution. Technology Minister Nate Glubish told media at the legislature that Alberta will absolutely have the highest standards for responsible data centre development.

Briskman said Alberta must also plan for what happens when a data centre is done. She said big corporations focused on making money are not worried about the people or the impacts they leave behind. Communities need to demand that local government have regulations, zoning policy and decommissioning rules in place like yesterday, she said. CTV News Edmonton reached out to Glubish's office for more information on decommissioning plans but did not receive a response by deadline.

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Surging Power Requests For New Facilities

Alberta created a concierge program to fast-track data centres, and interest has surged. The Alberta Electric System Operator reports requests for data centre power rose from five gigawatts in 2024 to more than 20 at the end of 2025. According to the Alberta Data Centres map, 41 large-load connection applications were awaiting approval as of July. The province says its plan includes requiring large centres to build their own power supply.

As Alberta positions itself as the next data centre hub, Loudoun County officials are sharing their experience and advice on development. With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg.