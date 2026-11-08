Study Finds Pop Songs Have Become Less Emotional Over Decades

A new study of nearly 40,000 English-language songs from 1947 to 2024 finds that both positive and negative emotions in lyrics have declined, while anger and anxiety have increased.

A new study from Michigan State University has found that popular songs have become less emotional over time, with both positive and negative emotions declining in lyrics.

Methodology And Emotional Decline Analysis

The research analyzed nearly 40,000 English-language songs from 230 artists across different genres, released between 1947 and 2024. The findings were published last month in the journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity and the Arts. Researchers used a program called LIWC, the Linguistic Inquiry and Word Count, to analyze text-based language for emotional components. The program looked for words associated with anxiety, sadness, social references, and references to friends and family.

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The study simply tallied different types of words rather than analyzing deep metaphors, according to researcher William Chopik. He said it would often flag associations with really clear words. When looking at how music by specific artists changed over time, all emotions, both positive and negative, declined. Logan Gibson, one of the authors who led the study, told CTV News that this could suggest emotional stability as people go throughout their lives.

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He said they are able to handle their emotions better. However, lyrics that conveyed anxiety went against the trend. Specific anxious-fuelled lyrics included phrases like I am nervous, I am shaking, and palms sweating.

Anger And Social Isolation Connections

Additionally, references to family and friends went down over the course of time. When looking at lyrics over historical time, researchers found that both positive and negative emotional lyrics decreased, while emotionally angry words increased. The researchers suspected that this could be a reflection of the increase in loneliness over the decades. Gibson said the greater anger they see in lyrics is being associated with that same social isolation.

He noted that greater social isolation in previous studies has been shown to lead to increases in anger. The study also looked at whether specific genres of music fell above or below for a given word category, using pop music as the reference group. They found that rap had fewer angry words than pop, while metal had more.

In terms of the study's takeaway message, Gibson said over historical time, less emotional lyrics could reflect shifts in themes and what songs are about. He said maybe the things that are resonating with audiences are not highly emotional, they are actually less emotional. That could be because of changes in the way the music industry works and what people are looking for in music, depending on what resonates with them, Gibson added.

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Cultural Insights And Pop Music Paradox

Chopik said that what cultures produce can be really informative to the moment that we are thinking or what we are concerned about. He said at least from their study, it looks like massive cathartic release of emotion is not necessarily the thing that popular artists are singing about. The study's findings contrast with the success of popular songwriters like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier, who have captured massive international audiences with their gripping, emotional lyrics.

The research suggests that over time, songs have lost their feelings. The analysis covered a wide range of genres and artists, providing a comprehensive look at emotional trends in English-language music over more than seven decades.