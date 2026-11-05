Neuroscientist Susana Carmona explains how pregnancy changes the brain and protects against aging

Susana Carmona, a Spanish neuroscientist, shares research from her new book showing pregnancy dramatically alters brain structure, dispels the mommy brain myth, and may protect against long-term cognitive decline.

Pregnancy may change the brain more dramatically than adolescence, according to neuroscientist Susana Carmona. The Spanish researcher told CTVNews.ca Thursday that her new book, A Mother's Brain: The New Science of the Neuro-Maternal Revolution, released earlier this month, dispels stereotypes about what a woman's brain goes through during pregnancy.

She said these are the most pronounced changes she has seen in her career. When Carmona became a mother more than a decade ago, she struggled to reconcile her experience with the expectation that she would enjoy every aspect of caring for her daughter. She found the reality of motherhood did not always match the romantic narrative spun for new mothers. That narrative assumed wanting to care for a baby was the same as enjoying it.

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Neuroscientific Research Explores Brain Motivation

Around the same time, she started to research the neuroscientific impact of pregnancy on the brain, a topic she said had not been explored much then. She learned that a region in a mother's brain perceives any stimuli associated with the baby as a motivator, which prompts a mother to take care of the baby. But the motivation does not immediately translate into pleasure, she added.

To me, it was very obvious that motherhood many time entails wanting to care for the baby but not always liking it, she said. Carmona said the findings comforted her on her own experience as a new mother. According to Carmona, pregnancy quite literally changes the organ's structure. Researchers found that the volume of grey matter tissue in the brain's cortex, the organ's outer layer, decreased during pregnancy.

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While the tissue did increase during the postpartum period, it did not go back to pre-conception levels. It also strengthened parts of the brain's white matter architecture, which functions as a communication highway within the brain, according to a 2026 study published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Previously, the decline in grey matter was thought of as something bad, Carmona said, with some experts assuming it to be the cause of cognitive decline in pregnant women.

Brain Changes Link to Maternal Wellbeing

Most changes in the brain appear to be confined to a set of brain regions known as the default mode network, she added. That network acts as an individual's internal voice and contributes to their ability to empathize. At first, researchers thought the changes might help the mother better understand her baby.

However, as her team collected more data, Carmona said the link between the changes in a mother's cognitive functioning and behaviour remains inconclusive. But we know that they correlate with maternal well-being and mother-infant bonding, she said. The more that the brain changes, the better the mother feels, and the easier it is for her to bond with the baby.

Researchers also found that some cells containing the baby's DNA settle directly into the mother's brain and organs, and could remain there for the rest of her life. However, Carmona said it is unclear what impact that has on the mother's neurobiology. Carmona also dispelled the common belief that a woman can return to how she functioned prior to pregnancy in as little as two weeks.

She warned the changes the brain goes through during pregnancy are long-lasting and could last forever. Pregnancy is typically associated with mommy brain, a colloquial term applied to the mental fog and forgetfulness many women experience during the nine months. We are all born with this idea that once you become a mother, your mental resources, your memory, your attention will decline, she said. But according to Carmona, the data told a different story.

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Biologically, the gestation and postpartum periods are metabolically demanding, she said, which can mean a tired body and brain. It does not matter if you are a mother or a CEO, you are going to notice that your memory or attention is going to decline, because sleeping cleans your brain too. Mothers are especially sensitive to baby stimuli in the first weeks post-labour.

Mothers who breastfeed also feel like, just by hearing the small sound of a baby, all the body reacts, she said. That leaves a little bit less to the other things that our body does not consider as important during the postpartum period.

Motherhood Protection Against Aging Cognitive Decline

However, Carmona said in the long term, motherhood can protect against aging and cognitive decline. Researchers have found that long-time mothers show signs of what we call a younger-looking brain, she said. Women who have been mothers decades ago show signs of what we call a younger-looking brain, she said. It is like raising a child is constantly doing sudokus, right?

You have to be constantly thinking and planning, and it is exercising your brain for the long term. The hormonal and immune changes during gestation may also partly protect women from entering their perimenopausal period with inflammation, she said. Carmona said she cannot recall her doctors initiating a conversation on the cognitive impact of her pregnancy. I do not even have an anecdote because that was not even something to discuss, she said.

While she relied on perinatal psychologists for support, she expressed concern that some might rely on untrustworthy sources for advice. In the past, medical advice focused on the physiological care of the unborn child and mother, or from the neck down, as Carmona put it. If you look at medical textbooks, you open the typical illustration about the physiological changes of pregnancy, she said.

The illustration is from the neck down, she added, noting that the brain is often left out of the picture. Carmona hopes her research and book will help change that by giving women a clearer understanding of what happens to their brains during pregnancy and beyond. She said the findings should encourage mothers to seek reliable information and support. The research also highlights the need for medical professionals to discuss cognitive changes with pregnant women.

Carmona believes that acknowledging these brain changes can help validate women's experiences and reduce stigma. Her work suggests that motherhood is not just a physical and emotional journey, but a profound neurological transformation.