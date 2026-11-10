Honda CR-V was Canada's most stolen vehicle in 2025, report finds

The Honda CR-V was the most stolen vehicle in Canada and Ontario in 2025 with 2,137 thefts nationwide, according to Équité Association's annual report, which also noted an 18 per cent year-over-year drop in auto theft.

The Honda CR-V was the most stolen vehicle in Canada in 2025, with 2,137 thefts nationwide, including 1,598 in Ontario, according to the annual auto theft trend report released Tuesday by Équité Association.

The popular SUV was also the most targeted vehicle by thieves in Ontario in 2024 and across Canada in 2021 and 2022. A total of 550,586 Honda CR-Vs were insured in Canada in 2025. Other popular SUV models ranked high on the Canada-wide list. The Honda Civic took the second spot and the Toyota RAV4 placed third for the number of vehicles stolen nationwide, the report found.

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Regional Hotspots for Vehicle Theft

In Quebec, the Honda Civic recorded the highest number of thefts with 487 reported. Two popular truck models topped the lists in Alberta and the Atlantic provinces. A total of 313 Ram 1500 Series trucks were reported stolen out of 94,621 insured in Alberta. The Chevrolet and GMC Silverado and Sierra 1500 Series had 120 thefts reported out of 68,117 insured vehicles in Atlantic Canada.

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Équité cites ongoing security weaknesses in globally serviceable vehicles, including the Honda CR-V, that leave them vulnerable to theft. The organization says the problem requires action beyond policing. We must make vehicles harder to steal, said Heather Masterson, president and CEO of Équité Association. With auto theft remaining a low-risk high reward crime, organized networks continue to exploit vulnerabilities, leaving tens of thousands of Canadians victimized, and communities emotionally and financially affected.

Masterson said that despite considerable efforts to combat auto theft, thieves continue to profit from the 900 million dollars lost annually to stolen vehicles. She said enforcement alone will not solve the problem. It requires a collective, preventative shift across the entire ecosystem, including working in consultation with Transport Canada to update and align the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations with global best practices, Masterson said. Canadians deserve peace of mind; they deserve to feel safe.

Report Shows National Decline In Auto Theft

The 2025 Auto Theft Trend Report also revealed that national and industry initiatives resulted in an 18 per cent Canada-wide, year-over-year decrease in auto theft when compared with 2024. The report found that 72 per cent of Canadians feel mandatory anti-theft technology should be built into vehicles rather than sold as an optional add-on. The findings place the Honda CR-V at the centre of a broader national discussion about vehicle security, regulation and the role of manufacturers in preventing theft.

Équité says organized crime networks continue to exploit known vulnerabilities in certain models. According to the report, the concentration of thefts in Ontario and Quebec reflects the same patterns seen in previous years, while Alberta and Atlantic Canada remain hotspots for truck thefts. The data covers vehicles insured across the country in 2025. Équité Association is a national organization focused on reducing insurance crime, and its annual report is widely cited by police services, insurers and policymakers.

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Calls For Updated Safety Regulations

The group has called for updated Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations aligned with global best practices. The 18 per cent decline in thefts nationwide suggests that coordinated efforts are having an effect, but Équité warns that the 900 million dollars lost annually shows the financial toll remains severe. Communities continue to feel emotional and financial effects, Masterson said.

The report also highlights public support for built-in anti-theft technology, with 72 per cent of Canadians saying it should be mandatory rather than optional. Équité says that shift would make vehicles harder to steal and reduce the burden on enforcement. Canadians deserve peace of mind and deserve to feel safe, Masterson said, adding that a preventative approach across the entire ecosystem is needed to address the problem.