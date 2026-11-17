The National Congress of American Indians has passed a resolution rejecting President Donald Trump's August executive order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America, calling it disrespectful to Indigenous geographic names. The Seneca Nation introduced the resolution, and Indigenous and political leaders across North America have voiced opposition.

The National Congress of American Indians is calling on U.S. President Donald Trump to walk back his August executive order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America.

The organization, which represents American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments in the United States, says the order demonstrates disrespect for Indigenous geographic names and Indigenous cultural, spiritual and historical relationships with lands and waters. A resolution rejecting the name change, passed at the organization's October assembly, was introduced by the Seneca Nation of Indians, a community based in western New York.

Also read National Congress of American Indians Urges Trump to Revoke Lake America Order

Trump Renames Lake Ontario To America

Trump directed all arms of the federal government to start calling the body of water Lake America in August, to the dismay of Haudenosaunee communities on both sides of the border whose languages are the source of the name Ontario. Lake Ontario is known in Seneca as sga:nyodai:yoh, meaning beautiful lake, and in Wendat as ontari:io, meaning the lake is beautiful, the lake is big. The name Lake Ontario predates the founding of both Canada and the United States.

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The resolution says unilateral efforts to rename geography risk erasing Indigenous history and calls on the U.S. federal government to suspend its use of the term Lake America. The National Congress of American Indians opposes the removal, replacement, or erasure of Indigenous names of lakes, rivers, mountains, and other geographic features and calls upon federal, state, and local governments, geographic naming authorities, and public and private entities to preserve and respect those names in consultation with affected Tribal Nations, it says.

Lake Ontario is one example of the enduring Indigenous relationships with geographic features that this resolution seeks to protect, having been known to and used by the Seneca and other Haudenosaunee peoples since time immemorial for travel, trade, diplomacy, subsistence, and cultural practices, and bearing a commonly used name derived from Indigenous linguistic roots. Wendat Nation Grand Chief Pierre Picard told The Canadian Press his nation was shocked to hear about Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario.

Wendat Chief And Gov Evers React

He called it an attempt to eradicate their history in the region. The Wendat occupied parts of the St. Lawrence Valley up to the Great Lakes and the area was rich with both pre- and post-contact trade routes. Trump's move was ridiculed by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat.

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He posted a video of himself at a McDonalds restaurant, signing a fast food napkin to decree that Lake Michigan would now be called Lake Wisconsin. See, I can sign napkins that say things, too, Evers wrote on X at the time. Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled a sign for Lake Ontario at Fifty Point Conservation Area in Grimsby, Ont. , on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, in a show of support for the original name.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the lake remains Lake Ontario then, now and always. A photo of a computer screen displaying a Google Maps view showing Lake Ontario labelled as Lake America was taken in La Habra, Calif. , on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026. Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press