The Kunstpalast in Düsseldorf has opened a fitness exhibition with more than 70 pieces of gym equipment placed among its art collection, marking the centenary of the GeSoLei exhibition.

Visitors to a German museum are discovering that art can not only expand their minds, but also challenge their bodies. Here, at the Kunstpalast in Düsseldorf, western Germany, art lovers are being invited to work on their fitness while enjoying the surrounding artwork.

More than 70 pieces of gym equipment have been dotted around the museum, enabling art lovers to engage in workouts while taking in the surrounding paintings, sculptures and installations. Treadmills, rowing machines, cross trainers, kettlebells and more have been strategically placed so that visitors can work up a sweat in front of pieces like a 16th-century Arabian gate or a painting of Venus and Adonis by Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens.

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Commemorating 1926 Health Exhibition

The unconventional exhibition has been launched to mark the centenary of the GeSoLei - the Exhibition for Health Care, Social Welfare and Physical Exercise, which took place in the city in 1926. Pulling in around 7.5 million people, it was the most popular exhibition of the Weimar Republic era and took place in the city's Ehrenhof complex, which was purpose-built to house it.

Today's museum, which contains more than 800 artworks across 5,000 square metres (53,820 square feet), is located within the complex. GeSoLei covered a range of topics including medicine, sport, social welfare and nutrition and was complemented by a broad program of culture and entertainment. Entitled "GYM. Fit with Art," the new show features a fitness circuit comprising more than 20 stations, which invite guests to build up their strength, stamina and agility.

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"Marking the 100th anniversary of the GeSoLei , GYM brings together two worlds that, at first glance, seem to have little in common. We're interested in exploring what happens when we challenge our usual conceptions of a museum visit," Felix Krämer, general director of the Kunstpalast, said in a press release.

Museum Fitness Classes Available

The attraction, which runs until Feb. 21, is open to anyone who has a ticket to the museum or membership of the Urban Sports Club fitness chain, but it is down to the individual just how much effort they want to put in. There is a varied program of classes including yoga, Pilates and barre, or museum-goers can engage in their own training programs.

Visitors of any age can have a go during opening hours, which run from Tuesday to Sunday - while those who prefer to take in their surroundings in a more traditional manner can continue to do so. The aim, however, is to attract new visitors who might not otherwise think to visit. Alina Fuchte, deputy head of education at the museum, told CNN: "I talked to people who said 'I didn't know the Kunstpalast before.

' We are a big museum in Düsseldorf and they live in the city and didn't know the museum, but when they saw an advertisement in their gym they said, 'Okay, I'll try it out. '" Fuchte said there is "no pressure" to get physical, but that the initiative has proved a success so far, with all classes booking up before the exhibition actually opened on Nov. 5.

"It's really cool to see how people actually use it and how they come in their sports dress, young and old, and really exercise in our collection," she said. There is humour in the location of some of the stations.

Humorous Workout Art Stations

"Rubens is known for the bodies of women, but here Adonis has a very muscular body, a six-pack, and that's where you can do crunches," Fuchte said. There is a rowing machine offering a perfect view of some 19th-century seascapes, while a station by a winged altar encourages visitors to mimic that shape with chest presses. Fuchte said the exhibition is the latest in a series offering visitors a "multi-sensory experience.

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" "Kunstpalast in Bloom" saw florists from the city display their arrangements alongside the art, while "The Secret Power of Scent" allowed visitors to interact with it by smelling some of what they were seeing. She said the idea was to "experiment" with people's perceptions.

"We want people to come and come again, to have it as their own space, feel comfortable and see what a museum can be. " These "interventions," as Fuchte described them, have boosted visitor numbers and "set the permanent collection in motion. " Not everyone is a fan, however. "Some people are irritated by it," said Fuchte.

"They say it doesn't belong in the museum, or 'why do you do that? ' But for us, it's an offer, right? It's an experiment. It's not permanent and you can not use it.

Safety Guidelines And Legal Advice

" There is no minimum age but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Trainers are on site at the weekends and each exercise station features an explanation of how to use it, said Fuchte, who added that the museum had to take legal advice before launching the program.

"We have video instructions, we have an app and we have the trainers," she said. "That's what we needed to do to make it safe. No one got hurt yet, so fingers crossed.

" Some of the stations have been strategically placed, including a rowing machine, which looks onto a seascape. The exhibition continues to draw attention for its unusual approach to combining art and physical activity.