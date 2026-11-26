The only health clinic in Buffalo Narrows, Saskatchewan has no nursing staff, prompting the mayor and council to demand answers and a long-term staffing plan from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The only clinic in Buffalo Narrows, Saskatchewan is without a nurse, and the community is demanding answers and a long-term staffing plan from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The disruption at the Buffalo Narrows Health Centre began Nov. 20. It was initially expected to last through Dec. 3, but the SHA now says it will last until Nov. 28. Scheduled doctor's appointments are expected to continue during the disruption.

Also read Saskatchewan looks to crack down on impaired driving

Buffalo Narrows Mayor Demands Answers From Health Authority

However, on-site and on-call primary care nursing services are unavailable. Anyone with an emergency would need to travel 63 kilometres, about 40 minutes by car, away to Ile-a-la-Crosse. Mayor Shaylee Gardiner said she learned about the disruption from a resident's Facebook post just two hours before the nurse left. Gardiner said staffing challenges do exist, but communities should not have to suffer the consequences.

Advertisement

In an open letter to the SHA, the mayor and council said they are concerned and disappointed. The letter stated: Quite frankly, this is unacceptable. Access to reliable and timely health-care is not a luxury; it is a necessity. The letter added: We should not have to repeatedly advocate for the same basic services that every community deserves.

The mayor and council asked the SHA to explain why the disruptions keep happening. They also asked for a long-term staffing plan and clearer notice for residents when services are interrupted. The SHA said it is working on recruiting nurses and offering eligible candidates more than $50,000 in incentives. The authority said in a statement that it recognizes the concern that staffing challenges and primary care service disruptions have caused for Buffalo Narrows residents.

NDP MLA Pledges Primary Care Team Access For Residents

The SHA said it is committed to maintaining safe, accessible care, recruiting nursing positions and restoring primary health-care services to Buffalo Narrows as quickly as possible. Saskatchewan NDP MLA Jared Clarke addressed the shortage in Buffalo Narrows while discussing his party's primary care plan in Saskatoon on Wednesday. Clarke said the NDP would guarantee every resident access to a primary care team. The health-care plan also includes a mobile primary-care workforce.

Clarke told reporters that people in northern Saskatchewan deserve access to quality, reliable health care when they need it. Fay Puckett, a retired registered nurse of 50 years, joined Clarke in support of the plan. She described Saskatchewan's health-care system as being in a critical situation.