Toronto police investigate assault outside Chinese consulate; suspect returned to China

Toronto police are investigating an alleged assault outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto after a video showed a man tearing down Falun Gong banners, threatening to shoot a demonstrator, and kicking another person. The suspect was identified but has returned to China.

Toronto police are investigating an alleged assault outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto after a video showed a man tearing down Falun Gong banners, threatening to shoot a female demonstrator dead, and kicking another person.

The incident occurred on Sept. 22 on George Street in front of the Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China. The four-minute video was obtained by CTV News, which has independently verified the accuracy of the English subtitles. The man, wearing a black jacket with the flag of China sewn on it, is seen tearing apart protest signs. He tells the women the banners are illegal and says, This is the entry to the embassy.

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This is Chinese territory, do you know that? You have violated China's anti-secession law. I can shoot you dead. He continues, pointing his finger at the female demonstrator: I will make you fall to your death.

Believe it or not. I will shoot you to death believe it or not. Later in the video, when the woman tries to grab him from behind to stop him from tearing down more signs, he shoves her back, nearly knocking her glasses off. He then walks toward the woman recording the video and kicks her.

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A copy of the video has been sent to the Toronto Police Service. Toronto police confirmed to CTV News there is an open investigation. A spokesperson said the service is unable to provide more information until the lead investigator returns from leave. CTV News contacted the Chinese embassy for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Falun Gong Protesters Targeted

The two women are part of a rotating group of volunteers who stand outside the consulate each day to draw attention to China's persecution of Falun Gong practitioners. Falun Gong is a spiritual movement which began in the 1990s. The Chinese government labeled the spiritual movement a heretical cult as justification for cracking down on its millions of followers.

Joel Chipkar, spokesperson for the Falun Dafa Association of Canada, told CTV News one demonstrator is a Canadian citizen and the other is a refugee who fled to Canada in 2024. Both women have families imprisoned in China because of their religious beliefs. Chipkar helped the women report the incident to police. Witnesses recorded the licence plate of the Uber vehicle the man got into.

Chipkar says investigators identified the man through the Canada Border Services Agency and found he had returned to China. Police did tell us that if he returned, he would be detained at the border, charged for the assault, threats and mischief to property, Chipkar said. He added that police are not releasing the perpetrator's name. It is not clear if the suspect was a Chinese police officer or a diplomat.

Chipkar called on Prime Minister Mark Carney to raise the issue of China's human rights abuses when he meets with President Xi Jinping later this week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen. It's important that Prime Minister Carney raise this issue and put an immediate stop to this blatant transnational repression happening in Canada, Chipkar said. This is creating fear and insecurity for Canadians here who escaped China's tyrannical regime and came here for a better life.

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Calls for Prime Minister Action

They feel the Chinese Communist Party has too much influence in Canada. We have people in our community who have been assaulted. They have been followed home, and their family members have been threatened in China. The Toronto incident is one of dozens cited in a new Safeguard Defenders report, which alleges Beijing has created a massive network of overseas associations that Chinese Communist Party agents use to monitor and control its diaspora.

The report claims there are at least 18 illegal police stations in Canada. Human rights advocates say the video is a flagrant example of transnational repression by China. Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, an advisory board member of the China Strategic Risks Institute, called the incident disturbing. She says the foreign affairs minister needs to summon the ambassador and read him the riot act to ensure this doesn't happen in Canada again and that there will be major consequences.

Chinese Law Raises Concerns

She says the individual should be barred from returning to Canada. McCuaig-Johnston is also concerned that China's new ethnic unity law will lead to more cases of transnational repression in Canada and across the globe. The new Chinese law, which came into effect July 1, grants China extraterritorial powers to act against organizations and people that it feels threaten the aims of the CCP.

The law, along with an expansion of the global network to monitor the diaspora, can be used to silence the voices of people advocating for minority rights such as those of the Falun Gong, Uyghurs or Tibetans. Democracy activists from Hong Kong, or Taiwanese Canadians who are against unifying with China, can also be targeted. China thinks their law extends anywhere, including the streets of Canada, said McCuaig-Johnston.

McCuaig-Johnston said Carney should also raise other cases of human rights abuses with Xi. She pointed out that Uyghur Canadian activist Huseyin Celil has been imprisoned in China for 20 years. There is also Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong media mogul who supported the democracy movement. He is serving a 20-year jail sentence for collusion and sedition.

The 78-year-old has family in Canada. Carney heads to China to meet with President Xi and leaders from across the Pacific Rim at the APEC summit in Shenzhen.