A third U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, has arrived in the Middle East, joining the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington as President Trump keeps military options open in the Iran war.

A third American aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, a U.S. official said Monday, in a dramatic show of military might as President Donald Trump keeps his options open for next steps in the Iran war.

The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations, confirmed the USS Theodore Roosevelt's arrival in the region. It brings thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as Trump has oscillated between threatening additional large-scale strikes on Iran and insisting the more than 8-month-old war militarily is effectively over. The Roosevelt, along with its accompanying strike force, left San Diego in September. It joins the USS George H.W.

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Three Aircraft Carriers in Middle East

Bush and the USS George Washington aircraft carriers, as well as scores of smaller Navy ships, that are in the region maintaining a naval blockade of Iranian shipping. The H.W. Bush arrived in the region in April while the George Washington arrived in August. The Navy previously had three carrier strike groups in the Middle East in April for the first time since 2003.

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According to the Navy, the flotilla in the Arabian Sea now includes three aircraft carriers as well as 13 destroyers, two cruisers and a littoral combat ship. This massive naval presence significantly expands U.S. military capability in the region. The arrival of the Roosevelt underscores the continued U.S. military commitment to the Middle East even as the war with Iran drags on.

In this photograph released by the U.S. navy, military planes stand on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, July 4, 2024, in the South China Sea. The buildup comes as the war has lasted more than eight months, with Trump sending mixed signals about its status. He has threatened further large-scale strikes on Iran while also claiming the conflict militarily is effectively over.

Largest Naval Concentration in Decades

With three carrier strike groups now operating in the Arabian Sea, the U.S. Navy has assembled one of its largest concentrations of naval power in the region in decades. The last time three carriers were in the Middle East was April, the first such occurrence since 2003. The Roosevelt left San Diego in September with its strike group and has now joined the H.W. Bush and George Washington.

The H.W. Bush arrived in April, while the George Washington arrived in August. These carriers are supported by a substantial fleet that includes 13 destroyers, two cruisers and a littoral combat ship, all operating in the Arabian Sea. This flotilla is tasked with maintaining a naval blockade of Iranian shipping.

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Trump Weighs Next Steps in War

The arrival of thousands of additional troops aboard the Roosevelt gives President Trump more military options as he weighs next steps in the Iran war, now more than eight months old. The photo of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the South China Sea on July 4, 2024, was released by the U.S. Navy and taken by Seaman Ryan Holloway. The Nimitz-class carrier is now operating in the Middle East.