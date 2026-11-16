A third U.S. aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East as Iran says naval mines damaged six oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and a projectile set a fourth vessel on fire. Saudi strikes killed five in Yemen, Israel struck an arms shipment bound for Hezbollah, and the EU sanctioned a Gaza social media outlet over Hamas fundraising.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in the Middle East on Monday, restoring the total number of U.S. aircraft carriers in the region to three - an unusually high number.

A U.S. official confirmed the arrival on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations. The carrier carries thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as President Donald Trump keeps his options open eight months into the Iran war. The Roosevelt and its strike force left San Diego in September. Ben Finley and Konstantin Toropin of The Associated Press reported the deployment.

Also read Oil falls as recovering Middle East exports bolster surplus outlook

Iran Warns Of Mine Hazards In Strait

Oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz continue to be damaged by hazards in the air and underwater. Iran said three tankers caught fire when they struck naval mines. A British monitor said a fourth vessel was set on fire by a projectile. Quoting the naval arm of the Revolutionary Guard and the army, Iran state TV warned shipping companies Monday that a U.S.-supported route through the Strait of Hormuz remains dangerous because of mines.

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The report offered no details on possible casualties from the overnight explosions or which flags the tankers were sailing under. Mines have damaged six oil tankers since Sunday, polluting the strait coastlines, according to the Revolutionary Guard navy. Separately, a projectile struck a tanker attempting to transit through the strait, starting an engine room fire, but no casualties were reported, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization said.

A fifth of the world gas and oil transited the waterway in peacetime, making it the focal point of the U.S.-Iran conflict. The attacks have raised concerns about global energy supplies as the war continues. Israel attorney general and state attorney want police to hold off on an internal investigation announced Monday. The probe would examine whether police improperly arrested seven men based on faulty intelligence about alleged voter fraud.

Israel Police Halt Voter Fraud Probe

Israeli media reported the arrests followed a tip from a top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about possible voter bribing in the Arab sector. All seven men accused of buying votes for an Arab-led party were released for lack of evidence. The Attorney General Office said the attorney general and state attorney will discuss the transfer of information to police and that all aspects of the matter will be examined. The police commissioner had announced the investigation Monday.

Netanyahu has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that the election was stolen by Arab voters after his parliamentary bloc lost its majority. Five people were killed, including a child, in strikes across Yemen on Monday, the Houthi-run Health Ministry said. The strikes also injured 32 people including five children and four women, according to the ministry. Saudi Arabia made no immediate comment.

The Iran-backed rebels and the Saudis began fighting again in July, shattering a 2022 ceasefire that had largely stopped clashes in Yemen civil war. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Monday appointed a new commander of its Joint Forces, which oversees operations against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili has been chief of the Saudi General Staff and is a career fighter pilot who once commanded the Royal Saudi Air Force, according to the state-run SPA news agency.

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Israel Strikes Weapons Shipment In Lebanon

The Israeli military said it struck a shipment of weapons intended for Hezbollah on Monday near the village of Janta in northeastern Lebanon close to the border with Syria. It was the first time in months the Israeli military said it struck an area deep inside Lebanon. Lebanon state-run National News Agency reported no casualties from the airstrike in the eastern Baalbek region. The latest Israel-Hezbollah war ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on June 20.

But the Israeli military, which occupies dozens of towns and villages in southern Lebanon, has carried out detonations and airstrikes in areas close to Israel borders. Syria territorial integrity has been violated by Israeli incursions, temporary checkpoints, detentions, shelling, land clearance and damage to agricultural and water infrastructure, UN envoy Claudio Cordone told the U.N. Security Council on Monday. The Islamic State also poses a serious threat, Cordone said.

The European Union announced new sanctions on a Gaza social media outlet and its founder on Monday over alleged fundraising for militant groups. For soliciting funds for Hamas, both Gaza Now and its 34-year-old founder Mustafa Ayash will have their EU assets frozen. Ayash, who has refugee status in Austria, will be banned from travel within the 27-nation EU. The outlet has over 470,000 followers on X and was sanctioned by the United States in 2024.

United Nations ambassador Mike Waltz told reporters in Beirut after talks with Lebanese leaders on Monday that the U.S. and France are working to reach a consensus in the UN Security Council about the future of the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon. Waltz said the force will continue with some modifications after its current mandate ends at the end of the year.