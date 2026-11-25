A third Montreal police officer was arrested Wednesday at Station 39 in Montreal North, following the weekend arrests of two former officers, as part of a widening investigation into discrimination and racism.

Montreal police arrested a third officer on Wednesday at Station 39 in Montreal North, the latest detention in an investigation into discrimination and racism within the force.

The officer had been placed on administrative leave before the arrest, and Crown prosecutors have not released his name. The arrest follows the weekend detention of two former officers, Zachary Belzil, 25, and Vincent Routhier, 24, who were arrested Saturday at Station 39. All three worked at the Montreal North location that has become the center of a widening review of officer conduct.

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Third Officer Arrested Facing Simple Assault Charge

According to a news release from the Sûreté du Québec, the third officer was released after promising to appear in court. He faces a charge of simple assault. The arrest warrant says the alleged crimes took place between Sept. 30, 2025, and June 13, 2026. The officer is one of seven personnel from Montreal North and downtown Station 21 who were terminated as part of the broad investigation.

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Police management say they became aware of unacceptable actions and behavior by Station 39 officers in March 2026 after internal sources reported the issues. That prompted the force to launch a formal investigation into the station. Two officers were suspended on June 12. Three others were reassigned to administrative tasks and relocated.

Six days after the initial suspensions, a third Montreal North officer was suspended for alleged discriminatory and racist acts. On Aug. 19, a fourth officer from the same station was suspended. The scrutiny expanded to downtown Montreal Station 21 on Aug. 26, when an officer was suspended for derogatory actions in the city center. A sixth officer from Station 21 was suspended on Sept. 8.

Investigation Widens To Include Domestic Violence Probe

The criminal investigation widened on Oct. 29 when it began into a Montreal North officer. That suspect allegedly committed acts of prevarication and obstruction of justice during a domestic violence incident. The Sûreté du Québec has confirmed that other related criminal investigations are ongoing. The force said discriminatory or racist behavior is unacceptable among its staff and will not be tolerated toward citizens.

The statement followed the arrests of Belzil and Routhier, which marked a significant escalation in the enforcement of departmental standards. The series of arrests and suspensions shows what the department describes as a systematic approach to addressing misconduct. The force continues to cooperate with judicial authorities as the cases move through the courts. The third arrest brings the total number of detained officers to three in this specific wave of the probe.