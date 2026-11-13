Three bodies recovered after boat overturns in swollen Squamish River, RCMP say

RCMP say three people died and about eight were aboard a boat that overturned Thursday in the flooded Squamish River north of Vancouver. A third body was recovered Friday afternoon as flooding effects persisted across southwest British Columbia.

Search and rescue crews recovered the bodies of three people Friday after a boat overturned in the swollen Squamish River north of Vancouver, RCMP said.

The recovery followed days of heavy rain and flooding across the region, and the third body was found by Friday afternoon. Insp. Robert Dykstra, the officer in charge of the Sea to Sky RCMP, said there were originally about eight people aboard the boat on Thursday. Police said no one is unaccounted for.

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Unclear Cause of Boat Overturn

Dykstra said he was not sure why they were on the water or what caused the boat to overturn. I do believe that they ran into something, Dykstra told reporters Friday. That is all I really know at this point. He said he believed the boat was local to Squamish and that he was not aware of any injuries among the survivors.

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The tragedy came after southwest British Columbia was drenched by a series of storms that brought more than 300 millimetres of rain to some areas this week. The Sea to Sky corridor, including Squamish and Pemberton, was among the areas hardest hit. Dykstra said police got the call at around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, but it took time for responders to gain access because of a road washout and the state of the raging river.

Police initially said two people had died and a third was missing. Three full white body bags were unloaded from a helicopter at the airport in Squamish around 1:30 p.m., as low-lying clouds rolled in. Police have not released any details about the victims or survivors. Dykstra called the situation tragic.

You never know exactly why people are doing what they are doing sometimes, he said, adding that there could be any number of reasons for the boat being on the water. He said the best thing for people during major weather events is to stay home and stay safe, especially around rapidly moving waters. These waters are unforgiving when they are going fast, he said.

Evacuation Alerts Remain in Place

All rainfall warnings that had blanketed the region over the past week were lifted by Friday, but effects of the deluge were still being felt. The entire village of Pemberton, about 90 kilometres north of Squamish, remained under an evacuation alert. Evacuation orders imposed by the nearby Lilwat First Nation, and in Zeballos on Vancouver Island, also remained in place. An order for parts of Pemberton was downgraded to alert status.

A shelter-in-place advisory issued Thursday for some residents about 16 kilometres north of Squamish was lifted Friday. Residents were still advised not to drive across flooded roads, and RCMP told residents to stay out of flood zones. BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call at 2:48 p.m. on Thursday about the boat incident near the 15900 block of Squamish Valley Road. No one was taken to hospital, it said.

At the Squamish airport earlier Friday, a white pickup truck pulled an RCMP boat into the parking lot as members of the local search and rescue team gathered inside their headquarters before deploying to recover the third victim. Legislator Jeremy Valeriote, who represents West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, said he was devastated and his thoughts were with the victims families.

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Valeriote, who was re-elected as the ridings Green legislator last month, said the Sea to Sky region is a strong and resilient community. But no one should have to navigate this alone, he said. Valeriote said he and his team would support people however they could as the community begins recovering. At an unrelated event Friday, B.C. premier-designate Lorne Doerkson called the situation very serious and said he intended to visit the area.

It is pretty serious in our province right now. So my heart goes out to those families that are dealing with the losses. Of course the communities as well. These are small communities and everybody is going to feel the pain in those communities, he said.

Wilson Williams, chairperson of the Squamish Nation, said at the same event that he was calling upon Mother Nature to protect those in areas dealing with the hazardous weather. The provinces River Forecast Centre downgraded warnings it had issued for the south coast to a lower-level high streamflow advisory. It also ended flood watches for Fraser Valley north, the central coast and east Vancouver Island.

New Storm Surge Risks Loom

Meanwhile, residents of coastal areas of southwest B.C. faced a new flooding risk even as rains eased, with warnings of a storm surge that could raise sea levels. Environment Canada said the surge could hit low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Metro Vancouver, southeast Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands. It said elevated water levels surpassing tidal predictions were being driven by high winds and enhanced wave activity, and could last into the weekend.

This report by Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press, was first published Nov. 13, 2026.