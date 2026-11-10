Two more soldiers discharged after CFB Wainwright fire as town prepares for solemn Remembrance Day

Two more soldiers wounded in the Oct. 17 fire at CFB Wainwright have been discharged from hospital. The town is preparing for what the mayor calls possibly its most solemn Remembrance Day.

Two more soldiers wounded in the Oct. 17 fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright have been discharged from hospital, the Department of National Defence said Tuesday.

The fire killed four soldiers and injured 39. Officials said last week that 25 were still in various hospitals. The newly discharged soldiers bring the number of those still hospitalized below that figure. The Alberta town is preparing for what Mayor Bruce Pugh calls possibly the most solemn Remembrance Day in its recent history.

Also read Mom says B.C. soldier who died at CFB Wainwright was her ‘bright light’

Wainwright prepares solemn remembrance

It will be different this year just with the weight of what happened, Pugh said. Wainwright is a military community and it is a big family. I get a sense that things will never be the same. Hundreds of military personnel, residents and dignitaries are set to fill the local ice rink on Wednesday for the town annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

Flowers and wreaths are also to be placed at the town clock tower, said Pugh. The fieldstone tower, which commemorates Canadians who died in the First and Second World Wars, has been standing in the middle of a downtown roundabout for about a century. Remembrance Day has been significant in Wainwright for many years.

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The town of about 7,000 people, located 210 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, is home to one of the busiest Canadian Forces bases in the country, and its members are deeply intertwined in local life. The children of Armed Forces members go to school and play hockey in town. Residents are accustomed to hearing artillery blasts and feeling their windows shake during training exercises. We are worried about our CAF friends, Pugh said.

I know they have tremendous support and strength, but how can you go through an event like that and not have a scar? Roughly 84 soldiers with the Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry were taking part in a field exercise at the base when strong and sudden winds whipped a grass fire into their path. Prime Minister Mark Carney has called it one of the worst tragedies for the Armed Forces on Canadian soil during peacetime.

Three investigations into fire tragedy

Three investigations are looking into what happened. The four killed were Sgt. Morgan Wong, 26, of Edmonton; Pte. Shaun Farrell, 23, of Prince Albert, Sask.

; Pte. Aidan Goulding, 23, of North Vancouver, B.C. ; and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, 19, of Langley, B.C.

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Among the injured is Sean Hiatt, a 24-year-old corporal with the Loyal Edmonton Regiment, who also worked as a railway track maintenance supervisor with CN Rail. The railway said it plans to station locomotives outside the Wainwright arena on Wednesday. We recognize that this year Remembrance Day comes at a particularly difficult time following the recent tragedy at CFB Wainwright, CN Rail said in a statement.

Close-knit community mood serious

Jennifer Ford, an archivist with the Wainwright and District Museum and Visitor Information Center, said the mood in Wainwright has been serious since the fire. It is a very close-knit community, she said. I went to school with people whose families served in the military and they were just involved in community, Ford said. Before CFB Wainwright was a military base, she said, it was Buffalo National Park.

The Department of National Defence took over the area around 1939. Near the end of the Second World War, the base temporarily transformed into a camp for prisoners of war. Britain asked Canada to host roughly 1,100 German officers at the site. Ford said a guard recalled a very Canadian moment while describing life at the camp.

On his first day on the job, he noticed there was a hockey game taking place and it was between the guards and the prisoners, Ford said. He was kind of in shock. Some of the prisoners loved Canadians so much, they later decided to stay in the country, she said. The site eventually grew into the base it is today.

Federal budget supports fire victims

Last week, the federal budget promised 25 million dollars over two years to support those affected by the fire. Ottawa said it has a responsibility to support members of the military and the families who stand with them. Pugh said he anticipates there will be a lot of attention on the town and the military this Remembrance Day. I recognize that this idea of freedom is not free, the mayor said.

There is a cost that is paid, sadly, and those people are willing to do it. So they deserve our utmost respect. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.