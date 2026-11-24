A wave of cyberattacks and tech outages has shaken trust in technology, with an AI researcher warning that things will get worse before they get better. Recent breaches include Bell Canada, the European Commission, and several other major organizations.

TORONTO - Cyberattacks and outages have been piling up this month, shaking many Canadians' trust in the technology they rely on every day. And many are left wondering how much of it is the work of bad actors using artificial intelligence.

"It's a little unsettling, I think, for everybody," said Vito Rezza, one of several people CTV News spoke to on the streets of downtown Toronto. He said some days he's more anxious than others, though he wonders if this is simply how big changes like AI happen.

Also read Ontario considered a hotspot for copper wire theft: Bell Canada

"The industrial revolution came and there were all kinds of concerns," he said. Lise Watson sees the benefits of AI but says "we're going into it way too fast.

" Simone Sanoubane is being more careful online. "I'm not clicking anything unnecessarily if I don't have to," she said. Recently, hackers hit Staples Canada, accounting giant KPMG Canada and even the FBI's national crime database. It hasn't been revealed who was behind those attacks or how they got in, but David Krueger, an AI researcher at the Université de Montréal and Mila, has a hunch.

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Researchers Suspect AI Role in Bell Breach

"Virtually all of it is connected to AI would be my guess," he said. The latest breach involves Bell Canada, which, along with CTV News, is owned by BCE. The company has been notifying customers after hackers accessed some of their personal information, including names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, and account details. And the way Bell describes the attacker suggests artificial intelligence may have played a role.

Bell says an "agentic threat actor" got into some of its internal systems on Nov. 17. The company hasn't explained what it meant by the term, but in cybersecurity it usually refers to hackers using AI agents, which can carry out tasks on their own. Bell says no credit card or banking information was affected.

Overseas, the European Commission warned Monday that names and email addresses were also stolen from its EU Academy website in an AI-driven cyberattack that began last month.

Tech Outages Blamed on Technical Glitches

"The exact scale of the data leak remains under investigation," Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said. The breaches come amid a wave of tech outages, mostly in the U.S., that hit Microsoft, United Airlines, Apple, Marriott and several banks. Officials and the companies say there's no evidence that those outages were caused by cyberattacks, blaming most on technical glitches.

Still, Ritesh Kotak, a cybersecurity expert, expects attacks like the ones on Bell and the European Commission will increase as artificial intelligence advances.

"Unfortunately, we're going to be living through more outages. We're going to be living through more cyber-related breaches," Kotak said.

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"I think people are worried, and they're saying, 'Have we become too reliant and dependent on some of these technologies? '" Kotak added. Krueger says AI's ability to carry out cyberattacks has grown dramatically since the start of the year.

Experts Warn of Worsening Cyber Incidents

"I'm kind of expecting that we're going to see worse and worse cyber incidents, and then we're going to start seeing bio attacks, and that's going to be like incredibly destructive and disruptive to society," Krueger said. How to protect yourself Kotak says affected Bell customers should expect "an increase in the amount of phishing or scam-related emails.

" Experts recommend turning on multi-factor authentication and being wary of unexpected calls, texts and emails, even ones from those that seem to know who you are. They also suggest keeping some cash at home in case an outage knocks out banking or card payments.

"Keep cash on hand, have keys for your front door if you have smart locks, and set up multiple email addresses," Kotak said. "That way, yes, it's going to be annoying, but you'll still have some sort of continuity in your life when the next outage happens. " Krueger suggests avoiding sharing more personal data online than you need to, and says he's considering spreading his savings across different banks.

"We've also seen attacks on the food system, healthcare, water systems and I think it seems especially good at the moment to have a stockpile of some water and other essentials in case things get disrupted," Krueger said. "I think things are going to get worse before they get better. If they do.

" With files from the Associated Press BNN Bloomberg, CTV News and CP24 are owned by Bell Media, which is a division of BCE.