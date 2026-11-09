Doug Ford calls OSAP protesting students naive as Windsor walkout marks latest demonstration

Ontario Premier Doug Ford dismissed student protesters as naive after campus walkouts across the province opposed OSAP grant cuts that lowered grants from 85 to 25 per cent of funding.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says students who walked out of classes last week to protest changes to the Ontario Student Assistance Program are naive. Ford made the comments during an unrelated press conference in Peterborough on Monday morning after being asked about student-led protests at universities across Ontario.

The demonstrations included walkouts at the University of Toronto, Carleton University and York University, among others. University of Windsor students also took part in a campus walkout on Nov. 5, 2026, protesting the OSAP changes and calling on the provincial government to reverse the funding changes. Students were protesting changes to OSAP funding and tuition increases. Some kids I don't get it, Ford said.

Also read Ford calls students protesting OSAP changes 'naive,' says they should be 'thanking the government'

Ford Calls Student Protesters Naive

They read the social media, and half the people on social media have a bunch of Looney Tunes, and it's just it's crazy. There's no backup, no nothing. These kids are so naive. In February, the Ford government announced it would begin lifting the tuition freeze and boost funding to post-secondary institutions while also cutting grant funding for students applying to OSAP.

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The changes effectively lowered the portion of OSAP funding that can come in the form of a grant from 85 per cent to 25 per cent. Student groups have raised concerns that the changes are making it significantly more expensive to get a post-secondary education in Ontario. On Monday, Ford appeared to dismiss those concerns. They say, okay, let's all run out.

They all run out like sheep. No, no, no, no. Stick there and study. The ones that study, you're going to be successful because the number one thing you need when you leave university or college is a good-paying job, Ford said. During the press conference, Ford pointed to an announcement his government made in October, highlighting a $38-million investment towards Trent University to fund 1,504 additional seats in STEM, health and trades programs.

Students Cite Deteriorating Public Education

Ford also said he believes Ontario has the brightest students in the world, as far as I'm concerned. They're incredible. During Thursday's walkouts, Jarrid Norris of the Student Mobilization Committee told CTV News at the University of Toronto's St. George campus that students were very fed up and were witnessing the deterioration of our public education.

We're seeing the deferring of costs onto students when students have are already at their limit with with tuition, with cost of living, with housing, Norris said. Norris described OSAP as a lifeline for many students and said that without OSAP so many students aren't even able to go to university.

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Protests Draw Students From Multiple Campuses

The plan with this walkout is to show for students that they are fed up and to articulate some very clear demands to have grants instead of loans, hands off admissions, and stop hiking up our tuition, he said. The protests drew students from multiple campuses, with the University of Windsor event adding to a growing list of demonstrations across Ontario.

Student organizers say the funding changes will leave many learners with heavier debt loads and fewer grants, while the province points to institutional investments and a focus on job-ready programs as evidence of its support for post-secondary education.