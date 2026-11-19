The Weeknd co-wrote an unreleased track for the GTA VI score with Justice, while Drake, Tate McRae, Justin Bieber and others appear on in-game radio stations. The official score releases Dec. 11.

The Weeknd is headed to Vice City with some new music, courtesy of French electronic duo Justice. The Toronto superstar is credited on My Only Vice, an unreleased track featured in the score for the long-awaited video game Grand Theft Auto VI, which arrived Thursday.

The song is among several original compositions credited to Justice, who created the game's main score. Rockstar Games lists The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, as a co-writer alongside Justice members Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay. The official score for GTA VI is set to be released Dec. 11. And The Weeknd is not the only Canadian making noise in Vice City.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launches Worldwide With 99 Metacritic Score and Over 17 Million Copies Sold

Canadian Artists Featured On Game Soundtrack

His 2013 track Wanderlust is also featured on Flash FM, one of the game's fictional radio stations, alongside fellow Canadian Tate McRae's Sports Car and Justin Bieber's 2017 collaboration with BloodPop, Friends. Toronto rap star Drake also has several tracks in the game, including Nonstop, NOKIA and Love Me, his collaboration with Lil Wayne and Future. His 2013 hit Hold On, We're Going Home, featuring Toronto R&B duo Majid Jordan, is also included.

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Toronto instrumental jazz group BADBADNOTGOOD is featured on Leonida Jazz Radio with Blowin' Smoke, an apparently unreleased collaboration with American trumpeter Randy Brecker. Canada's electronic artists also get some airtime. Over on Stockyard FM, Vancouver-bred electronic duo Bob Moses appear with their Elderbrook collaboration Inner Light, which gained renewed attention after being featured in a GTA VI trailer earlier this year.

The Grammy-nominated pair, Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance, told The Canadian Press that the song had racked up more than 50 million new streams since the trailer's release in August. The duo's track Nothing But You, remixed by DJ Tennis, is also included in the game, along with Never Come Back by Halifax electronic artist Caribou. Montreal metal vets Voivod also get some shine in the game, with their track Panorama featuring on The Chamber 106.6, a heavy music station.

Radio Stations Showcase Diverse Canadian Music

Flip the dial to V-Rock, and you'll hear Roller by Halifax rock greats April Wine, as well as Loverboy's ubiquitous '80s anthem Working for the Weekend. Montreal-based producer Martyn Bootyspoon is among the musicians credited with contributing to the game's supplemental score. Music has long been integral to the GTA experience, with the franchise's fictional radio stations exposing generations of players to an eclectic mix of sounds as they cruise city streets and flee the cops.

Bob Moses said they were paid a relatively modest licensing fee, but the payoff was in the exposure to their music. I forget how much money it was, but it's not enough to remember, said Howie. The opportunity is definitely in the potential for the reach, not in the paycheque. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026. Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press