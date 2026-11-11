Detroit bus lets two horses board and exit through back door, transit agency reviewing incident

Video shows two saddled horses walking through a Detroit city bus at a stop on Saturday. The Detroit Department of Transportation says the incident violated policy and is being addressed.

Transportation officials in Detroit are addressing some foal play that was captured on a city bus this weekend. Video circulating on social media shows a pair of saddled horses entering a city bus, at a bus stop, and then exiting the back door moments later.

DDOT Investigates Horses on Bus for Policy Violation

ABC News reported on Tuesday the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) said in a statement it is aware of a recent incident where two horses were allowed to walk through a bus as it was pulled over at a bus stop. We are taking appropriate steps to address this incident as it is not consistent with DDOT policy and potentially creates an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for our passengers, the department said.

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The incident is said to have happened on Saturday. It is not known how many other riders were on the bus at the time. The DDOT stressed that only service animals are allowed to ride on the bus, though they must be under control by the person with disabilities at all times, must not occupy a seat, and must either sit on the floor, or on the person's lap.

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Ridership and Control Issues Raised After Horse Incident

Images shared online show the animals wearing saddles as they moved through the vehicle. The bus was stopped at the time, and the horses left through the rear door shortly after boarding. The department said it is reviewing what happened and will take appropriate steps. Officials did not say whether anyone would face penalties or whether the horses' owners had been identified.

Detroit's bus system, like many transit agencies, permits trained service animals to accompany riders with disabilities. Pets and other animals are generally not allowed on buses. The video drew attention online over the weekend as it spread across social media platforms. Some viewers expressed amusement at the sight of horses on a city bus, while others raised questions about safety and whether transit rules were followed.

Safety First: DDOT Reviews Unorthodox Bus Entry

DDOT said its priority is keeping rides safe and comfortable for passengers. The agency said the incident is not consistent with its policies and is being handled accordingly. It was not immediately clear how the horses got to the bus stop or where they were taken after leaving the bus. The agency did not provide additional details about the investigation.